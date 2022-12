The Pope told Vatican staff to beware the 'elegant demon' that lurks in self-righteous Catholics in his traditional Christmas speech.Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are particularly vulnerable to evil.Francis told the churchmen in the Hall of Blessings of the Apostolic Palace.But the speech was relatively gentle compared to previous Jesuit-style examinations.The following year, Francis offered an antidote to the sins by listing the 'catalogue of virtues' he hoped they would instead follow, including honesty, humility and sobriety.Francis appeared to also want to take broader aim in this year's speech at arch-conservatives and traditionalists who have become his biggest critics.Francis blasted their way of living the faith, insisting thatFrancis said.Traditionalist Catholics have denounced Francis' emphasis on mercy and openness to doctrinal wiggle room on issues such as sacraments for divorced and civilly remarried Catholics.Some have even gone so far as to accuse him of heresy for some of his gestures and preaching, including allowing 'pagan' statues in the Vatican.Francis dedicated the bulk of his speech this year to the need to be vigilant about the work of the devil, picking up a theme he recently discussed during his weekly catechism lessons with the general public.Francis used the term 'we' repeatedly, suggesting he includes himself among those in the Vatican who must remain mindful of the devil in their midst.'They had cast out the demon, but he had returned seven times stronger, and under the guise of austerity and rigor, he had introduced rigidity and the presumption that they were better than others,' Francis said.Some of Francis' critics themselves were in the audience along with his supporters.Returning to the annual Christmas ceremony was Cardinal Angelo Becciu, whom Francis fired in 2020 and stripped of his rights as a cardinal after the pope accused him of financial misconduct., a sign the pope thinks he perhaps jumped the gun in sanctioning Becciu before a court ruled on his guilt or innocence.