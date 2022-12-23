baltimore street crime
It has been two years since Baltimore welcomed Mayor Brandon Scott with an ambitious new crime-fighting plan. So far, progress has been horrible.

"I will reduce homicides by 15% each year of my term and get us below 300 homicides my first year," vowed the new Mayor.

As of Thursday, homicides in the Democrat-controlled city have hit 322, not too far from record highs after a murderous summer.

Baltimore City's 2022 cumulative homicide trend is on par with the deadly years before Scott entered office.
baltimore murders graph
The city had one of the deadliest summers in years.
baltimore murders graph
With a population of around 600,000, the metro area is one of the most dangerous places in the country on a per capita basis. The murder rate stands at about 58.27 per 100,000.

Mayor Scott's plan to fix the city has been a nightmare with no real progress:

"Baltimore City done become a graveyard — memorials on every corner," resident Karl McDonald, who joined a recent anti-violence march in the neighborhood, told AP News.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's policies of not prosecuting low-level crimes since 2020 have accelerated the city's demise.

Meanwhile, Baltimore City Police Department is hemorrhaging officers as a shortage inhibits the ability to conduct meaningful patrols in high-crime areas -- allowing gangs to completely control neighbors where black markets thrive and gunfire is rampant.

Violence in the city is so bad that a local chapter of the NAACP urged Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a "public emergency" and deploy the National Guard to prevent further collapse.