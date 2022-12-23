Society's Child
'Baltimore City becomes graveyard' amid dangerous murder wave
Tyler Durden
ZeroHedge
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 04:00 UTC
"I will reduce homicides by 15% each year of my term and get us below 300 homicides my first year," vowed the new Mayor.
As of Thursday, homicides in the Democrat-controlled city have hit 322, not too far from record highs after a murderous summer.
Baltimore City's 2022 cumulative homicide trend is on par with the deadly years before Scott entered office.
Mayor Scott's plan to fix the city has been a nightmare with no real progress:
"Baltimore City done become a graveyard — memorials on every corner," resident Karl McDonald, who joined a recent anti-violence march in the neighborhood, told AP News.
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's policies of not prosecuting low-level crimes since 2020 have accelerated the city's demise.
Meanwhile, Baltimore City Police Department is hemorrhaging officers as a shortage inhibits the ability to conduct meaningful patrols in high-crime areas -- allowing gangs to completely control neighbors where black markets thrive and gunfire is rampant.
Violence in the city is so bad that a local chapter of the NAACP urged Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a "public emergency" and deploy the National Guard to prevent further collapse.
- Biden nervous as boss unexpectedly drops by branch office
- Elon to stay on as Twitter CEO after counting mail-in votes
- Canadian healthcare system introduces punch card where on your 10th visit you get free suicide
- Journalists warning of frightening trend where rules apply to them
- Government warns that with Elon owning Twitter they will control only 97% of the media
- Genius director makes 190-minute movie about water with no bathroom breaks
- Zelensky spotted sitting on mall Santa's lap asking for another $50 billion
- Brittney Griner returns to quiet life of obscurity in WNBA
- IRS agents slide down chimneys looking for gifts of $600 or more
- Restraining order issued against reporter who asked Karine Jean-Pierre a question
- NYT writers go on strike: Disinformation drops 92%
- 138,000 kids suddenly added to Santa's 'nice list' in middle of night
- Elon Musk: worse than Hitler
- New Elf On The Shelf will be scanning your social media account to see if you misgendered anyone
- In huge Black Friday sale, store to sell everything for price it was before Biden became President
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
