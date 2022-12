It has been two years since Baltimore welcomed Mayor Brandon Scott with an ambitious new crime-fighting plan. So far, progress has been horrible."I will reduce homicides by 15% each year of my term and get us below 300 homicides my first year," vowed the new Mayor.The city had one of the deadliest summers in years.Mayor Scott's plan to fix the city has been a nightmare with no real progress:Meanwhile, Baltimore City Police Department is hemorrhaging officers as a shortage inhibits the ability to conduct meaningful patrols in high-crime areas -- allowing gangs to completely control neighbors where black markets thrive and gunfire is rampant.Violence in the city is so bad that a local chapter of the NAACP urged Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a "public emergency" and deploy the National Guard to prevent further collapse.