Gold and cash totaling four percent of Afghanistan's GDP was smuggled through one border crossing

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had a history of failing to combat smuggling, insiders say

© Susan Walsh/AP



"The president would say, 'Oh, we're working on it.'"

"We would follow up two or three times and nothing would happen. It was clear he wasn't interested. If the president wasn't going to take any action, there was no way we could go further."

"Since 2002, the United States consistently stressed to the Afghan government the importance of combating corruption, raising these concerns frequently at the highest levels of the Afghan government."

"We're going to take you out"

© Zabi Karimi/AP



"It isn't just me. A lot of people were doing the right thing. They were keeping track of the corruption, filing complaints, and helping me gather more evidence. If there were not many people with integrity, we wouldn't have known about what was happening."

"Yes, Ghani knew there was significant corruption within the executive branch. And yes, he did little to curtail it. But he had a lot on his plate. He ended up spending most of his time managing the military situation.... And taking a longer view, the US owned the country for 20 years. Though people were ringing alarm bells for years — saying the mission would fail if corruption was ignored — Washington refused to take meaningful action."