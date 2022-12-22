© Arnaud Finistre/AFP/Getty Images



Inquiry launched into 'wilful damage leading to death' after six adults and four children perished on Friday.French prosecutors have opened an investigation into "wilful damage leading to death" after a pre-dawn blaze killed 10 people in a rundown seven-storey block of flats outside Lyon.The building was evacuated on Friday and 38 families - roughly 100 residents - have since been rehoused in emergency accommodation pending a more permanent solution, said Hélène Geoffroy, the mayor of Vaulx-en-Velin.Several hundred people gathered on Saturday outside the town hall, whose flags were flown at half mast, for a silent vigil in memory of the victims. Geoffroy praised an "immense wave of community solidarity" that had "eased survivors' pain".Dotted with public housing blocks, it was the scene of riots in 1990 sparked by the death of a youth hit by a police car. In the early 2000s, city authorities launched a €100m programme to revamp the area into a so-called "eco-district".France has had several deadly fires in recent decades. In February 2019, 10 people were killed and 96 wounded in a fire in Paris. In 2005, also in the capital, 24 people were killed in a fire in a residential home used by families of African origin.