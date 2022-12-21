© Reuters /Christian Mang



German activists chopped the top off a Christmas tree next to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Wednesday, their latest protest pushing for greater action to combat the climate crisis.A banner attached to the platform read: "This is only the tip of the Christmas tree.""While all of Germany is spending the week getting the best presents from the biggest shops, others are wondering where they will get water to drink, after droughts and floods destroyed their crops."She called on the government to do more to avert a looming "climate collapse."A Berlin police spokeswoman said that three activists had been detained, and were being investigated for damaging property.Last week, investigators raided the homes of several activists belonging to "Last Generation", accusing them of backing a "criminal association".Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also criticised them, saying in November that action such as the blockade of Berlin airport was "not only incomprehensible, but also highly dangerous"."Those involved should consider activities other than those that are accepted by almost no one in Germany," he added.