Lieutenant General Steven Gilland, the current superintendent of West Point, announced yesterday afternoon that the historic military academy would begin removing Confederate monuments and artwork across its properties over the upcoming holiday break.During this time," Gilland wrote in a letter addressed to West Point community members obtained by National Review.Robert E. Lee, the Confederacy's leading general and a graduate of West Point, features prominently in Gilland's letter.in the surrounding area including Lee Barracks, Lee Housing Area, Beauregard Place, and Hardee Place. Naming Commission appointed by Congress to address the question of renaming the Confederate monuments on campus recommended removing such tributes in August 2022, arguing that the school resisted honoring Confederates for decades after the Civil War until finally relenting to political pressure in the 1930's."Commemorating the Confederacy alongside those graduates honors men who fought against the United States of America, and whose cause sought to destroy the nation as well know it," the report asserted.The announcement comes as President Joe Biden is poised to undertake a similar process of removing a Confederate bust of Roger Taney from the Capitol building. Taney was Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who defended slavery throughout his career and the American Civil War.No replacement names have been selected or approved as of now, though Gilland stated West Point intends to begin the process by Spring 2023.