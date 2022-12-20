© John Moore/Getty Images



"I don't have anything to lay out specifically on what that work looks like."

Elon Musk has blasted the lack of media coverage of the US border crisis after footage of an overcrowded processing center in Texas was uploaded to Twitter. Musk's comment comes as the southern part of the country has seen a mass influx of illegal migrants over the past year.The video shows hundreds of migrants, including women and children, lying on the floor of the facility covered with what appear to be aluminum space blankets. Gonzales told the outlet that on Friday, when the video was recorded, theMusk responded to Melugin's tweet by asking why most media outlets are choosing to stay silent about the issue despite Border Patrol agents becoming increasingly overwhelmed by the influx of migrants across the US-Mexico border."Why do so few report about the millions of people crossing the border?" Musk questioned.According to the US Customs and Border Protection agency, roughlyMeanwhile, the Biden administration has been dismissive of the issue, withHowever, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been unable to describe what exactly the administration is doing to address this "broken system," telling reporters on Monday:Jean-Pierre referred further questions on the border crisis to the vice president's office.