The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a national public safety alert Monday warning Americans about an "explosion" in "sextortion" schemes targeting minors."The FBI is here for victims, but we also need parents and caregivers to work with us to prevent this crime before it happens and help children come forward if it does. Victims may feel like there is no way out — it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone," Wray added.The victims were deceived into sending an explicit photo or video to the predator who threatened to release the image unless the victims sent a payment, according to the FBI. In many cases the images were released anyway, exacerbating the shame and confusion of victims.