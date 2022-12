With multiple peer-reviewed studies showing the potential danger from autoimmune side effects associated with covid mRNA vaccines (the more doses the higher the risk) , along with numerous studies debunking the notion that lockdowns, mandates and masks are effective at stopping the spread of the virus,Actoron Russell Brand's podcast for blindly following government mandates and he admonished tyrannical attitudes that led lockdown supporters to call for the deaths of their political opponents.While hindsight is indeed 20/20, it should be noted that there were millions of people in the US alone that saw the covid hype for what it was and tried to warn others.The fear mongering by the government and mainstream media in the face of the covid pandemic was effective in terrorizing at least half the American populace into compliance during the first year of the event.Luckily, half the states in the US rejected the mandates and stood firm against Joe Biden's efforts to institute vaccine passport rules on American employers and workers. Had it not been for those conservative state officials and the liberty minded people that fought back, our nation might look more like China today with its draconian "zero covid" policy.. It was never about saving lives. The US came within a breath of perpetual medical totalitarianism, and much needs to be learned in terms of public psychology as the dust settles on covid.