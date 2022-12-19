Dmitry Medvedev on The Question of Legitimate Military Targets in Ukraine
Telegram
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 19:52 UTC
What are legitimate military targets today?
Within the framework of these rules of war, these are:
1. Any enemy troops (legitimate combatants and illegal combatants) that are not officially withdrawn from its armed forces.
2. Any military and auxiliary equipment of the enemy.
3. Any objects related to military infrastructure, as well as to civilian infrastructure that contributes to the achievement of military objectives (bridges, transport stations, roads, energy facilities, factories and workshops, at least partially fulfilling military orders, etc.)
4. Military-political leadership of the enemy country.
5. The armed forces of other countries that have officially entered the war, which are allies of the enemy country, and the facilities located on their territory, mentioned in clauses 1-4.
Today, however, there is a major question: can the hybrid war de facto declared to our country by NATO be considered the Alliance's entry into the war against Russia? Can the supply of a huge amount of weapons to Ukraine be considered an attack on Russia? And accordingly, whether the military objectives of the North Atlantic bloc listed in para. 1-4 of this note?
The leaders of NATO countries unanimously sing that their countries and the entire bloc are not at war with Russia.
But everyone is well aware that everything is different...
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Opposition to school vaccine mandates has grown significantly in the US since Covid, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Dmitry Medvedev on The Question of Legitimate Military Targets in Ukraine
- Poland's Parliament declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
- Canadian healthcare system introduces punch card where on your 10th visit you get free suicide
- I have tried sounding the alarm about the vaccines causing cancer relapse but the mainstream media don't want to know
- NYT crossword puzzle shaped like a swastika on the 1st day of Hanukkah causes uproar
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- Floods in southern Thailand after 21 inches of rain in 24 hours
- How Covid-19 information was censored globally on social media
- Journalists warning of frightening trend where rules apply to them
- PhD student solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammar puzzle
- G7 geniuses shoot both feet with oil price cap
- Heavy snow has left thousands without power in New England and New York
- Best of the Web: Niigata, southern Tohoku in Japan hit by record snowfalls - 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) deep
- Record-breaking snowfall blankets Moscow
- Meteor fireball over southern Spain (Dec. 17)
- Putin's Conundrum
- Why do some people's personalities suddenly change after receiving mRNA injections?
- Federal court declares it's fair for biological males to compete in women's sports
- British Olympian Tom Daley's 31-Year-Old Diving Coach Dies Suddenly from "Sudden Adult Death Syndrome"
- SOTT Focus: Dmitry Medvedev on The Question of Legitimate Military Targets in Ukraine
- Poland's Parliament declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
- How Covid-19 information was censored globally on social media
- G7 geniuses shoot both feet with oil price cap
- Putin's Conundrum
- The Year of the Gaslighter
- EU may suffer more shortages and protests, Russia is doing better than Europe despite sanctions - Ex-Austrian Vice Chancellor
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: 2022 Year in Review: From Canada Freedom Convoy to US-Russia Proxy War
- The big lie: Worldwide energy shortage plus multiple crises - all manufactured - meant for destruction of Western civilization
- Putin reaffirmed that the North-South Transport Corridor is among Russia's top priorities
- Biden second-quarter job numbers off by 1 million, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank says
- Kiev's worst attack against Donetsk in eight years is a desperate attempt to save face
- Galileo vs the Vatican
- National Archives releases more than 13,000 classified JFK files
- Japan approves biggest military buildup since second world war
- Weapons for Ukraine being smuggled to ISIS terrorists in Africa - President of Nigeria
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: The CIA's murder of my uncle was a coup d'état
- Republicans respond after what 'Twitter Files 6' reveals about FBI activity
- News from the NATOstan-imposed meat grinder
- Biden's latest JFK document dump is a JOKE
- Opposition to school vaccine mandates has grown significantly in the US since Covid, study finds
- NYT crossword puzzle shaped like a swastika on the 1st day of Hanukkah causes uproar
- Federal court declares it's fair for biological males to compete in women's sports
- Germany's gas reserves 'emptying at record speed' due to colder than average weather
- ANOTHER large-scale fire in Russia, this time at an oil and gas field
- Best of the Web: Excess deaths DOUBLED in 2021, NOT from Covid, lockdown partly to blame, WHO research reveals
- Huge fire at industrial estate in Russian city of Vladivostok
- Internal email reveals top Maricopa election offices couldn't reconcile 15k disparity in outstanding votes
- Eco-hypocrite: Google tries to hide gobbling up nearly 300 MILLION gallons of city's water amid droughts
- Australian actuaries raise alarm: Citizens are "unexpectedly" dying at an exaggerated rate
- Not just Baker: Twitter's top ranks were positively infested with ex-FBI employees
- UK study finds young military veterans face up to four times higher risk of suicide
- 'Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World' - the gospel of Harari for children
- Russia building protective dome at Europe's largest nuclear plant following repeated attack by Ukraine
- Kari Lake gets win over Katie Hobbs from Arizona judge in ballot inspection case
- What Covid expert Dr. Jay Bhattacharya discovered at Twitter HQ
- Canada euthanising 1000s of people who aren't terminally ill
- ABC, CBS, NBC evening newscasts cover Elon Musk's feud with journalists, avoid Twitter Files exposing FBI ties
- Ohio teacher forced to resign over Christian religious beliefs
- Chicago high school shooting leaves 2 dead
- PhD student solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammar puzzle
- 16,500-year-old stone figurine discovered in cave in Turkey
- Goldworking toolkit found in Bronze Age burial near Stonehenge
- Tiny flakes tell a story of tool use 300,000 years ago
- A union of groups capable of the worst makes World War possible
- Did devastating drought in Hungary drive Attila and the Huns to attack the Roman Empire?
- Turkish team in Mount Ağrı to look for Noah's Ark
- Early humans were far more sophisticated than we thought
- Skeletons in sarcophagi from Notre Dame Cathedral identified as a high priest and young nobleman
- Ex-Nazi in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany's main intelligence service
- People in China have been harvesting rice for more than 10,000 years
- 65,000-year-old jawbone may represent earliest presence of humans in Europe
- 11,000-year-old carved relief found in Turkey
- "Once in a lifetime" 1300-year-old gemstone necklace discovered in England may have belonged to high status Christian woman
- The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
- Mysterious 5,000-year-old owl-like plaques may have been ancient toys
- Gold Rush treasures from 1857 shipwreck up for auction in Reno
- Homo naledi may have lit fires in underground caves at least 236,000 years ago
- Gold from ancient Troy, Poliochni and Ur all had same origin
- Bronze Age shipwreck reveals complex trade network and other surprises
- Comet impacts could bring ingredients for life to Europa's ocean
- Using machine learning to better understand how water behaves
- A new type of bottlenose dolphin has evolved in the Pacific Ocean
- Fusion works, but uses a supernova budget to make a mini sun for a fraction of a second
- Giant arthropods dominated the seas 470 million years ago, fossil site reveals
- EctoLife Artificial Womb Facility: if they get the opportunity, they will transform our society into a dystopian hellscape
- 168 Nazca geoglyphs identified in Peru
- Cellular 'glue' to regenerate tissues, heal wounds, regrow nerves
- Two solar cycles occur at the same time, lasting 17 years each, new study reveals
- Loss of ecological niche caused downfall of dinosaurs following asteroid impact, new study claims
- Dystopian artificial wombs would "reinvent evolution" through genetic engineering and use artificial intelligence to monitor physical features
- Arizona astronomers spot ghostly light glowing throughout the solar system
- Light-based computer could outpace traditional electrical chip designs
- Body defense against viral threats also regulates intestinal function and gut health
- Ice ages recur more frequently than previously assumed
- Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
- A dialogue with ChatGPT on Intelligent Design
- Researchers use ultrasound waves to move objects hands-free
- Surprise kilonova upends established understanding of long gamma-ray bursts
- Best of the Web: Irreparable vaccine-induced harm: Open Letter to the New Zealand government
- Floods in southern Thailand after 21 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Heavy snow has left thousands without power in New England and New York
- Best of the Web: Niigata, southern Tohoku in Japan hit by record snowfalls - 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) deep
- Record-breaking snowfall blankets Moscow
- Three killed, 17 injured by freak wave at South African beach
- Chile heat wave exacerbates forest fires, causes public health risk
- 5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas
- Multiple stations in Madrid are forced to close due to flash flooding as Storm Efraín batters Spain
- Holy plow! Nearly 30 inches of snow in Finland, Minnesota and 27 in western Duluth after 3-day storm
- Storm produced nearly 6 feet of snow in Alta, Utah - dangerous avalanche conditions exist
- 6 feet of snow hits pocket of Colorado, 12-foot-tall drifts reported elsewhere after 2-day blizzard
- Rarely seen 'ice pancakes' form on rivers in Scotland and England
- Up to 169 dead, roads submerged as floods hit capital Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (UPDATES)
- Moment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit Louisiana
- Snow falls in Tasmania amid unseasonably cold start to summer in Australia's south-east
- Best of the Web: Three killed in Louisiana as dozens of tornadoes tear across southern US
- Malaysia landslide: at least 24 killed and 9 missing at campsite near Kuala Lumpur (UPDATE)
- Arctic summer sea ice stopped declining a decade ago - but scientists have hidden it
- Lightning strike kills 4 people in Malawi
- RIP Dr. Tim Ball, climate realist
- Meteor fireball over southern Spain (Dec. 17)
- Dazzling meteor fireball illuminates night sky and falls onto village in China
- Best of the Web: Meteoroid hit suspected after major leak reported on Soyuz space capsule
- Bright meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Dec. 9)
- Long-duration meteor fireball seen from all over northeastern US - December 2
- Best of the Web: 'Unprecedented': Shockwave & 'huge roar' reported in Gran Canaria following meteor fireball event
- Meteor fireball reported over Belgium, France, Germany and UK on November 24
- Best of the Web: Impressive meteor fireball flares upon entry over Toronto, Canada - Object was observed in space several hours beforehand
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Italy and other adjacent countries on November 5
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- I have tried sounding the alarm about the vaccines causing cancer relapse but the mainstream media don't want to know
- Why do some people's personalities suddenly change after receiving mRNA injections?
- British Olympian Tom Daley's 31-Year-Old Diving Coach Dies Suddenly from "Sudden Adult Death Syndrome"
- The Devil's Advocate: An exploratory analysis of 2022 excess mortality
- Setting the record straight on ivermectin
- Biden Covid Czar recommends updated Vaccine to prevent nearly all Covid Deaths - But data proves Otherwise
- Toxic heavy metals found in many chocolate bars including Hershey's, Ghirardelli
- UK doctors warn of 'biggest cancer crisis'
- New study shows dangers of "long-COVID" in children and adolescents overstated and exaggerated
- Bombshell speech: British MP says leading figure in British Heart Foundation is suppressing evidence of vaccine heart damage
- Why are we vaccinating babies?
- The ongoing Covid deceptions: How ruling elites lied about masks and mask mandates
- Toxicology expert warns mRNA COVID jabs could 'sterilize an entire generation'
- COVID booster mandates for young adults will cause 'net harm,' BMJ study says
- What Industrial Ag gets wrong and how regenerative farming can fix it: Joe Rogan chats with 4th-generation farmer Will Harris
- Fake meat substitutes provide almost no zinc and iron due to extremely high anti-nutrient content
- Scientists can't explain why the unjabbed are protected against infection, ignore elephant in the room
- Major new autopsy report reveals those who died suddenly were likely killed by the covid vaccine
- The great Covid and smoking cover-up
- Less mixing due to COVID pandemic could be behind increased Strep A infections, says expert, after six children die
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Canadian healthcare system introduces punch card where on your 10th visit you get free suicide
- Journalists warning of frightening trend where rules apply to them
- Government warns that with Elon owning Twitter they will control only 97% of the media
- Genius director makes 190-minute movie about water with no bathroom breaks
- Zelensky spotted sitting on mall Santa's lap asking for another $50 billion
- Brittney Griner returns to quiet life of obscurity in WNBA
- IRS agents slide down chimneys looking for gifts of $600 or more
- Restraining order issued against reporter who asked Karine Jean-Pierre a question
- NYT writers go on strike: Disinformation drops 92%
- 138,000 kids suddenly added to Santa's 'nice list' in middle of night
- Elon Musk: worse than Hitler
- New Elf On The Shelf will be scanning your social media account to see if you misgendered anyone
- In huge Black Friday sale, store to sell everything for price it was before Biden became President
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
- Biden's congratulations call to Fetterman lasts three hours as neither can form a coherent sentence
- Hammer Time
Quote of the Day
The White House aide said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality. That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors. And you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."
Recent Comments
The Luciferians I know see Lucifer as an archetype which is a bearer of knowledge. They believe in humanitarian goals of enlightenment,...
Cool disclosure. Wish they could resolve the Avesta - Zand/Zend/Bundahishn linguistic puzzle.
`Because, when sanctions aren't achieving their desire objective of destroying Russia,' ......WHY THE ERROR????????????????
After they learned how to use fire & ice/water as crucible method to process smelt bronze & Iron it was over.
Lol - We all know who controls the Polls Poles. /S