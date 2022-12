© Getty Images



The three broadcast networks turned a blind eye to the stunning revelations from the latest installment of the "Twitter Files" but had enough time to cover Twitter owner Elon Musk's spat with journalists.Substack writer Matt Taibbi went viral on Friday with part six of the ongoing reporting shedding light on Twitter's controversial actions before Musk took over as its owner. This one involved the FBI systemically flagging Twitter users for tweets that include "possible violative content."In response to the "Twitter Files," a spokesperson for the FBI told Fox News Digital, "The FBI regularly engages with private sector entities to provide information specific to identified foreign malign influence actors' subversive, undeclared, covert, or criminal activities. Private sector entities independently make decisions about what, if any, action they take on their platforms and for their customers after the FBI has notified them."Taibbi's latest "Twitter Files" dump occurred hours before the evening newscasts. "Special Report with Bret Baier" led its program with the Twitter-FBI revelations.according to Grabien transcripts.What was dubbed as the "Thursday Night Massacre," prominent legacy media journalists including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan, New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac and Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell were told without warning that they were "permanently suspended."Others who were affected include The Intercept journalist Micah Lee, Voice of America correspondent Steve Herman, Mashable writer Matt Binder, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann and former Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.Musk threatened to take legal action against the account's user.Critics blasted Musk's actions, many slamming the premise of his "doxxing" claims since his private jet usage is public information while others accused him of hypocrisy since the billionaire has called himself a "free speech absolutist" during his acquisition of Twitter.Some defended Musk, saying the journalists had violated the rules. Others relished in the suspensions, saying that those who were punished champion censorship and were silent when Twitter took action against others pre-Musk like the New York Post during the 2020 presidential election for its reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop story.Musk initially clarified that their suspension was only seven days but then conducted a 30-minute poll asking his roughly 122 million Twitter followers whether their accounts should be reinstated "now," "tomorrow," "in 7 days" or "longer." "Now" led the vote with 43%.He then decided that poll had "too many options" and conducted another poll, this time for 24 hours, letting Twitter users decide between "now" and "in 7 days."