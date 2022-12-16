The Daily Mail headlines it: 'Eco-mob's global warming protest fails...because it is too COLD!' — Climate obsession can do strange things to some people. Does the phrase 'sub-zero temperatures' mean anything to them?
Munich street

The orders were simple: Run out onto the road, glue yourself to the tarmac and stop drivers from getting through, says the Daily Mail.

But for two climate activists in Germany, that plan didn't work out quite as they'd hoped because sub-zero temperatures stopped the glue from working properly in an embarrassing lack of foresight.

The 'Last Generation' activists, who were protesting against global warming, desperately poured a bucket of glue over each other before sitting stone-faced in the middle of the road in Munich this morning.

But the freezing temperature scuppered their plans and instead of being stuck to the road, the pair of protesters sat glumly amongst a pool of glue mixed with snow.

Police officers at the scene - realising that the pair were not going to be sticking around for long - dragged the protesters off the road.

'The gluing didn't work due to the weather,' the police told Bild newspaper.

Appearing to realise that their efforts had been in vain, one protester was seen looking down at his hands in apparent frustration while a pool of glue lay next to him.

The two activists, who were protesting for a speed limit on highways as well as for affordable public transport, had defied an order that banned climate protesters from blocking key roads and other areas in Munich.

The general order was imposed on Friday, a day after some activists glued themselves to the tarmac of Munich's airport and disrupted flights.

Full article here.