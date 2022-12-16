© The Hard Times/Twitter/KJN



"I would advise the more-sciencey-than-thou to not pivot from Covid directly into climate change bullying just yet. 2023 is going to be replete with excess death, and you are gonna have a lot of 'splainin' to do. Lots of apologetic to push, in support of the Narrative." — The Ethical Skeptic on Substack

Even if NBC, CBS, CNN, The New York Times, The WashPo, and the rest of the Big News Media mafia ignore the Twitter Files story, the revolution at Twitter is going to shake their windows and rattle their walls. There will be free debate in 2023 on this social media platform. News and ideas will be set loose across the landscape, and,We'll have to see how long this lasts before the Intel Community tries to shut Twitter down, ramp up a campaign to defame it, or blow it up as a viable business. Or make a move to, shall we say,the person behind the revolution there.especially when it comes to issues that really matter such as the deadly consequences of the mRNA "vaccines," the shady doings around recent US elections, the actual condition of the US economy, the perilous folly of "Joe Biden's" war in Ukraine (and the family grifting operation that prompted it), and the evil machinations of the Intel Community itself.In about three weeks, theTheir opponents will take control of all the House committee chairs, with subpoena power to compel the testimony of public figures who have managed to avoid answering questions for years. The Big News Media may not be able to avoid reporting on it, especially with Twitter loosened up, and their lying attempts to spin events is going to look pathetic when it is instantly contrasted with free analysis and informed debate in the public arena.You can't overstate what an advantage the insidious takeover of social media gave to forces seeking to wreck the country, though the effects have not been adequately explored yet. The people remain bamboozled over the Covid-19 operation especially. It certainly wasn't some random act by Mother Nature, not with US public health agencies supporting gain-of-function research on coronaviruses from Ukraine to North Carolina to Wuhan, China. And the subsequent damage caused by the government's response to the outbreak was eitherDr. Anthony Fauci's little trick to so far avoid answering questions about these matters was simply to not use the term "gain-of-function" in his correspondence arranging grants for it — especially after President Barack Obama banned that type of research by its name in 2014. So when asked about gain-of-function, he could just lie with abandon.It's doubtful that Merrick Garland's uber-corrupt DOJ would follow-up on any referral for criminal prosecution issued by a House committee. But guess what?over injuries to their state's citizens. It appears that Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, for one, has noticed the possibility and this week asked Florida's top court to convene a special grand jury to consider exactly that.The other players involved have plenty to answer for, too.has deliberately concealed, misled, obfuscated, or opted to not even collect information about injuries and deaths from the Covid "vaccines." Her agency did nothing to update the inadequate, difficult-to-use VAERS reporting system, or even communicate the very bad news that managed to land on it.knowing full well that it damages young hearts, brains, immune systems, and probably the kids' very DNA.Probably few would recognize the name Dr. Robert Califf in his second go-round as Commissioner of the FDA (served one year 2016-17 under Obama; confirmed again in Feb. 2022).Earlier in his career as a professor at Duke University, he specialized in organizing drug trials. His operation there was supported by over $150-million in grants from pharma. Even despite Deep State control of social media prior to Elon Musk's cleanup of Twitter, a lot was already known about the botched and faked drug trials that led to thethat could have saved a million lives, which was done strictly to preserve the "vaccines'" liability shields.and there was fraud galore in the whole wicked business.Others have to be called to face the new music in Congress: self-styledwhose fingerprints are all over the Covid-19 story, from the "pandemic war game" (Event 201) he sponsored, held in the fall of 2019, to his vested interests in pharma, to his connections with the shadowy operations of the World Economic Forum and its stated population-reduction initiative.indisputably the preeminent expert on Coronavirus gain-of-function research, and knee-deep in the Covid-19 episode — who has magically been able to hide under rock the past three years — could shed a lot of light in public testimony on what happened. Andwhich helped enable the move of gain-of-function research to the Wuhan lab, explicitly, Daszak himself explained in a notorious recording at a symposium, to create opportunities to profit from a pandemic response.There are countless high officials of the deputy director and commissioner rank, unknown to the public, who could be called to testify about their agency's contribution to the catastrophe that the Covid-19 response turned out to be. Almost all of them have been laying low since the whole thing started.Meantime, Mr. Musk has announced thatHe added snarkily thatin case there's any misunderstanding about what he's learned from the files.What's liable to come out of all this in 2023 is a grotesque spewage of info about official corruption and misconduct that will make the projectile vomiting from The Exorcist look like a mere Satanic loogie in comparison. You have to wonder how the nation will handle it, especially along with the extremely uncomfortable fact that "Joe Biden" still occupies the White House.