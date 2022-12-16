© AP/Malaysia Civil Defence



A landslide killed at least 12 people while they slept at a Malaysian campsite near Kuala Lumpur early on Friday, officials said, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for more than 20 people still missing.A child and a woman were found among the dead, authorities said, while one of the eight people taken to hospital was pregnant. Others had injuries ranging from minor cuts to a suspected spinal injury.More than 90 people were caught in the landslide, which occurred about 3am and tore down a hillside into a farm with camping facilities, engulfing the campsite about 50km north of Kuala Lumpur, the capital, the state fire and rescue department said. Fifty-nine had been found safe and 22 were still missing.Three people were injured while rescuers were searching for the missing, the department said.Teh Lynn Xuan, 22, said she was camping with 40 others when the landslide struck. One of her brothers died, while another was in the hospital, she said."I heard a loud sound like thunder, but it was the rocks falling," she told Malay-language daily Berita Haria. "We felt the tents becoming unstable and soil was falling around us. Luckily, I was able to leave the tent and go to someplace safer."My mother and I managed to crawl out and save ourselves."District police chief Suffian Abdullah said the dead were all Malaysians and included a child aged about five.Almost 400 people from several agencies had been deployed, with search-and-rescue efforts ongoing, he said.The landslide in Selangor state fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (98ft) and covered an area of about 0.4 hectares, the fire and rescue department said. It posted pictures of rescuers with flashlights digging through soil and rubble in the early hours of the morning.Footage from local television showed the aftermath of a large landslide through a steep, forested area beside a road, while other images on social media showed rescue workers clambering over thick mud, large trees and other debris."I pray that the missing victims can be found safely soon," Malaysia's minister of natural resources, environment and climate change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, tweeted on Friday morning, one of several ministers who were heading to the scene. "The rescue team has been working since early."The disaster struck in Batang Kali town, just outside the popular hilltop area of Genting Highlands, a tourist destination known for its natural beauty, resorts and Malaysia's only casino.News agency Bernama tweeted that all campsites and water recreation areas around Batang Kali had been ordered to close immediately until further notice, citing the minister of home affairs.Pictures posted on the Father's Organic Farm Facebook page show a farmhouse in a small valley, with a large area where tents can be set up.Selangor is Malaysia's most affluent state and has suffered landslides before, often attributed to forest and land clearance. The region is in its rainy season but no heavy rain or earthquakes were recorded overnight.With Reuters and Associated Press