Agents in El Paso arrested nearly 2,400 illegals in 24 hours, and will release all of them into AmericaSome 2,400 illegal immigrants crossed the US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday night. Fox News alleged thatVideo footage shot by the channel's reporter Bill Melugin showed "over 1,000 people" crossing the Rio Grande into El Paso, with Melugin describing the mass as Figures released by El Paso authorities on Monday state thatin the Texan city as of Monday, andEl Paso is a popular crossing point for migrants, of whom 70% come from Venezuela, according to city statistics.and once they are processed, they are then free to travel within the US, provided they show up at a future court date.The average wait time for these court datesThis policy is known asand was reinstated by President Joe Biden during his first week in office. Former President Donald Trump had suspended the Obama-era policy in 2017 and implemented the 'Remain in Mexico' policy two years later, whereby migrants claiming asylum were deported to Mexico to await court hearings.Record numbers of illegal immigrants have entered the US during Biden's tenure, withA separate video posted by Melugin purportedly showedNGOs then allegedly received the migrants, before they went on to enter the US.