A hotel in northwestern Kabul came under attack on Monday, a security official has confirmed. Loud explosions and gunfire were heard at the scene, according to witnesses and footage.According to TOLO News, security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the part of the Shahr-e Naw neighborhood where the attack took place. Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Afghan capital's Police Command, confirmed that an operation to stop the assailants was underway.Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government, stated later in the day thatHe reported that no guests were killed, butwhen they jumped out of windows during the attack.Police spokesman Zadran described the gunmen as "devils," but did not say if their affiliation was known. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.In footage purportedly showing the incident and shared on social media, apparent gunshots can be heard in the background. Some videos show a tall building with flames visible in some windows and smoke coming from under the roof.A witness told TOLO News thatwho serves as deputy foreign minister in the Taliban's government.Kabul reported that the Chinese diplomat expressed concern for the safety of his mission. Stanikzai assured the official that the issue was of paramount importance for the host nation, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.since it seized control of the country in August last year after toppling the US-backed government. The movement is locked in a conflict with the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), which conducts periodic attacks against religious minorities, Taliban forces, and other high-value targets.