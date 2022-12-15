

"I am not a number. I am a free man."

#6, The Prisoner

"have access to where you live, your phone numbers, your physical description, your photographs, your age, your medical problems, all of your legal transgressions throughout your lifetimes whether serious crimes or minor infractions, the names of your parents, children, and spouses, your political party affiliations, where you work and what you do, the property that you own and its value, and sometimes even your psychotherapists' notes, doctors' records, and financial information."

Digital computers will soon reach the limits of demanding technologies such as AI. Consider just the impact of these two projections: by 2025 driverless cars alone may produce as much data as exists in the entire world today; fully digitizing every cell in the human body would exceed ten times all of the data stored globally today. In these and many more cases we need to find ways to deal with unprecedented amounts of data and complexity. Enter quantum computing.

Microsoft is sure they can "get it right." To that end they are funding

ID2020

Microsoft's links to law enforcement agencies have been obscured by the company.... Microsoft has partnered with scores of police surveillance vendors who run their products on a "Government Cloud" supplied by the company's Azure division and that it is pushing platforms to wire police field operations, including drones, robots, and other devices.



In the wake of 9/11, Microsoft made major contributions to centralized intelligence centers for law enforcement agencies.



By 2016, the system had ingested 2 billion license plate images from ALPR cameras (3 million reads per day, archived for five years), 15 million complaints, more than 33 billion public records, over 9,000 NYPD and privately operated camera feeds, videos from 20,000-plus body cameras, and more. To make sense of it all, analytics algorithms pick out relevant data, including for predictive policing.

Microsoft owns patent for A CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA

ICC, Mastercard, IBM join ID2020 Good Health Pass initiative

ID2020 launched the Good Health Pass Collaborative to encourage interoperability between the COVID-19 health credentialing solutions being developed by numerous organizations.



Members of the new initiative include the Airports Council International (ACI), Hyperledger, COVID-19 Credentials Initiative, International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Mastercard and numerous others.

MIT and their "

invisible ink"

vaccine tattoos

Karen Hunt [aka KH Mesek] is an author and illustrator of 19 children's books, the YA series Night Angels Chronicles and the science fiction novel, LUMINARIA: Tales of Earth & Oran, Love & Revenge, to be published in August. She recently returned from living in Luxor, Egypt where she started the first boxing club for girls. Having lived and traveled extensively behind the Iron Curtain, she is devoting her time to writing essays related to the loss of freedom in the West. You can read more of her work, or sign up to her newsletter, here. You can't follow her twitter any longer, as she's been banned.