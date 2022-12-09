Puppet Masters
Major break coming in the JFK assassination story
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 00:00 UTC
Many Americans wonder why the CIA is still concealing records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which happened nearly 60 years ago.
We now have the answer. The CIA is hiding something terribly embarrassing, if not incriminating, about its role in the JFK story. In mid-1963, senior Agency officials approved a covert operation that used Lee Harvey Oswald for intelligence purposes, three months before Oswald allegedly shot and killed the president in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
The CIA hid this operation from the Warren Commission in 1964, from the House Select Committee on Assassinations in 1978, and from the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) in 1998.
The explosive story is told in 44 JFK records that the CIA has "denied in full" to the public.
In an Oct. 2021 memo President Biden set December 15 for federal agencies to disclose all records related to the assassination. Whether the CIA will release records related to the undisclosed Oswald operation is a test of Biden's order and the 1992 JFK Records Act, which mandates release of all assassination-related information in the government's possession.
I will explain what we know — and do not know — about the undisclosed Oswald operation at a press conference at the National Press Club tomorrow, Tuesday December 6. The event, sponsored by the Mary Ferrell Foundation, puts this major development in the Dallas tragedy into legal, political, and historical context.
Foundation president Rex Bradford will speak about what has been learned about JFK's assassination in the past 25 years and what remains to be done.
Attorney Larry Schnapf will speak about the foundation's lawsuit against Biden and the National Archives for failure to enforce the JFK Records Act.
Judge John Tunheim, former chair of the ARRB, will speak about the board's work and about how the CIA misled the review board on the still-secret records.
Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, former CIA officer, will comment on the evidence of the undisclosed Oswald operation.
Fernand Amandi, pollster and MSNBC analyst, will present the results of a nationwide poll on Americans' attitudes toward JFK's assassination and President Biden order on JFK files.
A culture that does not grasp the vital interplay between morality and power, which mistakes management techniques for wisdom, and fails to understand that the measure of a civilization is its compassion, not its speed or ability to consume, condemns itself to death.
Comment: History shows CIA disinformation ploys are purposefully layered. Exposure of one merely reveals another. See also:
'What are they hiding?': Group sues Biden and National Archives over JFK assassination records