© AP/Rebecca Blackwell



"Fighting for the essential democratic principles that unite all free people," including "the freedom to worship as one chooses."

"A small fraction... of your tax dollars sent to Ukraine could have completed Trump's Border Wall solving a humanitarian crisis, a sex trafficking crisis, a drug trafficking crisis, [and] a human trafficking crisis but DC pols had no interest in fixing that!"

A vocal critic of the Biden administration's Ukraine policy, Trump Jr. jokingly suggested that the government "send him another $100 billion with no accountability."Zelensky announced on Thursday thatUkraine's domestic security agency,on Friday. Zelensky said thatafter the SBU arrested a number of priests there and charged them with "glorifying Russia."asThe Biden administration has allocated $68 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine since February, with the White House asking Congress last month for an additional $38 billion. Should Congress oblige, the US will have appropriated more than $100 billion of taxpayer money for Kiev in less than a year.With the exception of some of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters on Capitol Hill, Republicans have overwhelmingly backed successive multibillion-dollar aid packages.