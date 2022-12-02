Secret History
The mysterious ritual owl figures of 5,000 years ago that turned out to be toys
The CSIC
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 16:22 UTC
The number of slate plates with representations of owls that have been found in tombs and graves in the Iberian Peninsula amounts to around 4,000. These date from 5,500 to 4,750 years ago and usually share several characteristics, like two circles engraved like eyes and a body outlined at the bottom representing the plumage of an owl.
" Owls are a group of bird species very different from all others and are easily recognizable. ", he explains Black. " They have a compact silhouette, with huge heads and eyes in frontal position, like humans. Due to this peculiar anatomy, they have always been represented from the first cave engravings 30,000 years ago until now in the same way: or directly showing their front, or with the head turned and looking at the observer ", indicates the EBD-CSIC researcher.
Similarities with current drawings of owls made by children
For more than a century, the origin of these plates has been speculated and thought to have ritual significance and to represent deities or deceased persons. Black and his collaborators have reexamined this interpretation and suggest, instead, that these figures could have been created by children based on owl species present in the area and that could have been used as dolls, toys or amulets.
The team has analyzed one hundred figures and classified them, on a scale of one to six, according to how many characteristics of the owls were reflected, such as the two eyes, feathered plumes of the head, a feather pattern, a flat facial disc, a beak, and wings. Later, they compared these figures with 100 current drawings of boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13 and observed many similarities. The drawings seemed more realistic when the children were older and became more skilled with pencils.
" Children have somehow perceived that the essence of an owl is that stubborn man with two big eyes looking at you. They paint them like this since they are able to hold a pencil. In prehistory they were probably represented like this since they learned to engrave a stone using another stone ", he explains Guillermo Blanco, researcher at the National Museum of Natural Sciences ( MNCN-CSIC ) and co-author of the work.
Blackboard plates, learning objects
The team has also observed that the two holes at the top of many of the figures seemed impractical to pass a string through them and be able to hang them on the wall as of ritual objects. The researchers believe that these holes would have served to insert feathers representing the feathered plumes, similar to the ears, that have some species of owls present in the area on their heads, like the boy owl or Asio otus.
" These slate plates, so characteristic of the Copper Age in Iberia, could have been part of the learning process of handling stone objects ", he says Victor Diaz, researcher at the Complutense University of Madrid ( UCM ), another of the study's authors.
The fact that numerous plaques have been found in funerary contexts indicates that they could also be used as a tribute to the deceased. The young people could have paid tribute to their elders by leaving them objects in whose manufacture they had intervened or which they appreciated. " Both questions, object of learning and ritual object are not exclusive ", clarifies the researcher.
These figures could provide information on child behavior in Copper Age societies. " In the study of prehistory, not much attention has been paid to the cultural role of children and young people. Considering that they must have been the most important group demographically, since few people reached advanced ages, it would be important to dedicate more analysis effort ", he suggests Black. " The collaboration between evolutionary biology and art history in this study shows that successful results are achieved when knowledge and perspective are provided from disciplines traditionally considered to be very distant ", concludes.
Scientific reference:
Juan J. Negro, Guillermo Blanco, Eduardo Rodríguez-Rodríguez & Víctor M. Díaz Núñez de Arenask. Owl-like plays of the Copper Age and the involvement of children. Scientific Reports. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-23530-0
Reader Comments
Also, just because a child made it doesn't mean it wasn't a ritual object.
Just wow.
I’d venture a guess at what this is really is a nod to, and it ain’t no toy.
There’s a giant statue of an owl at Bohemian Grove. There’s owls all over DC and in Congress as well.
Just a coincidence I’m sure.
3 minutes long video [Link]
Evils been around a lot longer than man I can tell ya that much.