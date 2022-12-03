Secret History
The mysterious ritual owl figures of 5,000 years ago that turned out to be toys
The CSIC
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 16:22 UTC
The number of slate plates with representations of owls that have been found in tombs and graves in the Iberian Peninsula amounts to around 4,000. These date from 5,500 to 4,750 years ago and usually share several characteristics, like two circles engraved like eyes and a body outlined at the bottom representing the plumage of an owl.
" Owls are a group of bird species very different from all others and are easily recognizable. ", he explains Black. " They have a compact silhouette, with huge heads and eyes in frontal position, like humans. Due to this peculiar anatomy, they have always been represented from the first cave engravings 30,000 years ago until now in the same way: or directly showing their front, or with the head turned and looking at the observer ", indicates the EBD-CSIC researcher.
Similarities with current drawings of owls made by children
For more than a century, the origin of these plates has been speculated and thought to have ritual significance and to represent deities or deceased persons. Black and his collaborators have reexamined this interpretation and suggest, instead, that these figures could have been created by children based on owl species present in the area and that could have been used as dolls, toys or amulets.
The team has analyzed one hundred figures and classified them, on a scale of one to six, according to how many characteristics of the owls were reflected, such as the two eyes, feathered plumes of the head, a feather pattern, a flat facial disc, a beak, and wings. Later, they compared these figures with 100 current drawings of boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13 and observed many similarities. The drawings seemed more realistic when the children were older and became more skilled with pencils.
" Children have somehow perceived that the essence of an owl is that stubborn man with two big eyes looking at you. They paint them like this since they are able to hold a pencil. In prehistory they were probably represented like this since they learned to engrave a stone using another stone ", he explains Guillermo Blanco, researcher at the National Museum of Natural Sciences ( MNCN-CSIC ) and co-author of the work.
Blackboard plates, learning objects
The team has also observed that the two holes at the top of many of the figures seemed impractical to pass a string through them and be able to hang them on the wall as of ritual objects. The researchers believe that these holes would have served to insert feathers representing the feathered plumes, similar to the ears, that have some species of owls present in the area on their heads, like the boy owl or Asio otus.
" These slate plates, so characteristic of the Copper Age in Iberia, could have been part of the learning process of handling stone objects ", he says Victor Diaz, researcher at the Complutense University of Madrid ( UCM ), another of the study's authors.
The fact that numerous plaques have been found in funerary contexts indicates that they could also be used as a tribute to the deceased. The young people could have paid tribute to their elders by leaving them objects in whose manufacture they had intervened or which they appreciated. " Both questions, object of learning and ritual object are not exclusive ", clarifies the researcher.
These figures could provide information on child behavior in Copper Age societies. " In the study of prehistory, not much attention has been paid to the cultural role of children and young people. Considering that they must have been the most important group demographically, since few people reached advanced ages, it would be important to dedicate more analysis effort ", he suggests Black. " The collaboration between evolutionary biology and art history in this study shows that successful results are achieved when knowledge and perspective are provided from disciplines traditionally considered to be very distant ", concludes.
Scientific reference:
Juan J. Negro, Guillermo Blanco, Eduardo Rodríguez-Rodríguez & Víctor M. Díaz Núñez de Arenask. Owl-like plays of the Copper Age and the involvement of children. Scientific Reports. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-23530-0
Reader Comments
Also, just because a child made it doesn't mean it wasn't a ritual object.
On a brighter note, it held up much better than contemporary achitectural achievements.
But maybe you missed something in the article:
A study led by Juan José Negro... suggests that the owl-shaped slate plates ... could have been created by children to be used as toys .Emphasis is mine.
May I suggest the moon is made of green cheese ?
As a side note, I remember a time when words like "maybe", "perhaps" or "could have been" were shunned by serious scientists. Perhaps they were just lacking the imagination ?!?
A Grand Unified Theory of the FTX Disaster"No matter what political reasons are given for the war, the underlying reason is always economic." -A. J. P. Taylor This is the work of many hundreds of people, distilled and organized in a way...
But isn't hypothesis just a fancy way of saying maybe ?
Jokes aside, I think those photos (we’re told) are from the ‘50s.
I dunno what to believe about anything we’re told about history etc. I think it’s odd that after 4950 years that they would know how to repair something they had no idea what the original looked like. Or why? Why haven’t they “repaired” other monuments?
They could well be that old, but I am still a bit skeptical about the whole thing.
We seem to have lost an awful lot of architectural skill, or maybe we never had it?
Ancient Apocalypse? Is it on any other site? Not a Netflix fan. Actually I’ll see if I can pirate stream it some.
I read the synopsis and I was thinking to myself, “you had me at Graham Hancock”
I watched Randall Carlson's video on the significance of the Pleiades today and our mythical history + archaeological evidence seem to scream that the Great Flood was real and wiped out an already advanced human civilization. Scientists have been proposing some of Graham's same ideas for over 150 years at this point, and because "catastrophism" is taboo and gradualism is favored, they have been ignored.
And Stonehenge was just a playground for kids.PTB have deliberately covering up humanities’ past twistory for a long time. Pyramids, Cyclopean/Hexagonal/Polygonal, agglomerated limestone, granite carvings et alia are another lie. Ancient Aliens made & makes a lot of 💰💰💰.
The use of plants & a certain acid from different types of minerals leeched in mining quarry’s is known to have existed that alchemically altered a state of matter on a atomic level specifically exploiting the natural capacity of certain elements to break down other materials due to their incompatibility; incompatible chemical principles put in contact with each other will react by destroying each other. That is, to cause a guided reaction, and to stop it at the right time: the stone would be disintegrated by treating it with a corrosive substance (one incompatible with it) that chemically attacked it, instead of, or before tools were used on it. This is the occluded meaning behind hermetic alchemy. Lycian Caves [Link]
The eye sees only what the mind is prepared to comprehend.
Personally I think we go through cyclical catastrophes simply for the fact that so many different cultures all speak of floods etc.
So much is hidden from us.
I dunno what to believe about anything we’re told about history etc. I think it’s odd that after 4950 years that they would know how to repair something they had no idea what the original looked like.The good thing is, no one else knows either, so nobody will complain ...
Or why? Why haven’t they “repaired” other monuments?Did they have not ?
Rhetorical question - I know they did.
My mom, being in a "job creation sheme" in the mid-90s, helped to "repair" a local castle ruin. And the very same thing had happened 60 years before, under the Nazi regime. The object of concern was a robber knight's castle, supposedly razed about 5 centuries ago.
We seem to have lost an awful lot of architectural skill, or maybe we never had it?By sheer coincidence (do they exist ... ) I came across a YT video (in German, though), were the person publishing it noted after travelling through Italy that Europe has now the same relation to it's famous culture as the contemporary Egyptians to the pyramids.
The very same thing that Oswald Spengler called "fellaheen state" in his "Decline Of The West". A prophetic work from the early 20th century.
But the interesting point is, what else of our so-called history is "repaired" beyond recognition ?
Wouldn't it be safe to assume that every generation of our self-appointed "leaders" misused the remains of past generation for their current "big thing" ?
What else can we expect from a society that still adores so-called acheologists that were caught red-handed burying the artifacts for tomorrow's excavations ?
Just wow.
I’d venture a guess at what this is really is a nod to, and it ain’t no toy.
There’s a giant statue of an owl at Bohemian Grove. There’s owls all over DC and in Congress as well.
Just a coincidence I’m sure.
3 minutes long video [Link]
Evils been around a lot longer than man I can tell ya that much.
Owls are mysterious and elusive creatures that are often associated with magic, mysticism, and the occult. Their nocturnal nature and hooting calls add to their mystique and have helped build legends around the world. As symbols of wisdom, they have popped up in many major religions and in popular culture, including literature and movies. While some people consider these birds to be the harbingers of death and destruction, others associate them with good fortune and wisdom.
I suspect they are more ritualistic than toys. Some cults even believed that they were psychopomps – beings of great knowledge that could guide souls into the afterlife. Like to have seen the size dimensions of the artifact. Appears to be a neck amulet. I noticed the duality semiotic symbol As Above, So Below symbolism adoring the artist’s carving of the Owl’s feathering. Also noticed the hyper exaggerated illuminated eyes.
Sad to see (but not surprised) such a poorly ineptly researched & incorrect explanation by CSIC.