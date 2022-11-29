© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Germany still has no way of completely replacing Russian natural gas, even after reaching a supply agreement with Qatar, the chairman of the Bundestag committee on energy, Klaus Ernst, warned on Tuesday.A long-term energy agreement was announced earlier in the day, under which the Gulf state will ship up to two million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year to Germany, starting from 2026. The deal will reportedly last at least 15 years."The federal government celebrates its LNG deal with Qatar and boasts big numbers." the politician from The Left party wrote on Twitter.The fuel will come from ConocoPhillips' joint ventures in Qatar, and will be delivered to the Brunsbuttel floating import terminal, which is under construction.The news agency specified that the five import facilities chartered by the German government will cost a total of €6.5 billion ($6.7 billion) over the next 10 to 15 years. There is also one privately chartered terminal planned., according to a government estimate, cited by Bloomberg.Germany, Europe's biggest economy, relies mainly on natural gas to power its industry, and has pledged to replace all Russian energy imports by as soon as mid-2024.