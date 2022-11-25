© Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov



"There will not be an increase in unemployment as a result of a wider introduction of artificial intelligence and robotization... On the contrary, [it will lead to] the emergence of new, more creative, meaningful and interesting professions."

Russia needs to significantly expand its use of artificial intelligence over the coming decade, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.While the country is already "a step ahead of some" when it comes to AI, more needs to be done in this field, Putin told attendees at theThe task for the coming ten years is "to ensure the mass introduction of artificial intelligence. It should cover all sectors of the economy and the social sphere, as well as the government system," the president said.According to Putin, the country needs to achieve "genuine technological, digital, and to a large extent cultural, educational, value-based sovereignty."He called on the government to join forces with companies in the industry to prepare a draft law that would allow AI to be promoted more effectively.Russia will be hosting more conferences on the issue, and foreign colleagues from countries "that express a desire to take part" should be invited, Putin suggested.The technological advances are primarily aimed at improving Russians' standard of living, Putin explained, adding that the introduction of intelligent systems, industrial robots and automated workplaces will help reduce the number of routine jobs and minimize human involvement in hazardous areas of production.