In the coastal city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, heavy rains and strong winds caused tunnels to be closed and works to be disrupted.According to local media, the Saudi city of Jeddah witnessed heavy rains on Thursday, which resulted in school holidays, flight delays and closure of the road to Mecca.The Saudi Meteorological Center warned of thunderstorms, surface winds, hail, torrential rain, famine and occasional heavy rains accompanying heavy rain in Jeddah and Bahra provinces in the Makkah Mukarrama region, including the center of Shuayba and coastal areas. horizontal vision and high waves.Video clips of rain and torrential currents in valleys and reefs in Saudi Arabia went viral on social media, and others shared pictures of Saudi civil defense officials preparing to respond to any communications.