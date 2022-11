© Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters



Last week at the G20 meeting in Indonesia, as U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping wasted their time talking about global warming, a subject the People's Republic does not take seriously, instead of the origins of COVID or the status of Taiwan, to my utter astonishment, the face and voice of the "Great Reset" appeared. This is the jargon for the readjustment in the world towards so-called stakeholder capitalism that is the ambition of the conveners of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The forum began in 1971 as a conference where a few political leaders and celebrities from different industries and activities gathered and the occasion was paid for by admission fees happily tendered by a selection of prosperous people from different countries who wished to rub shoulders with the prominent featured guests. It was a winning commercial formula and it grew and grew. It never moved to a more commodious and stylish place than the dreary and remote Swiss town of Davos.It is now a virtual world's fair of global political, industrial and even cultural leaders, surrounded by wealthy and eager camp-followers attracted to "networking." Davos was the creation, and remains the fiefdom, of a pleasant but not rollickingly gregarious German-Swiss, Klaus Schwab.As one who attended for 20 years — and, following the controversial death of Bob Maxwell, was co-leader (with the late Lord Rothermere) of the WEF media group — I found the sessions interesting and informative, and sometimes even entertaining. (On one occasion, I was speaking with the doyen of conferenciers, Henry Kissinger; when someone approached, Kissinger said, "Here comes that goddamn Indian." I remarked that he was quoting General Custer; the networker turned out to be the prime minister of India.)This evolution rushed back to me these last days as I watched Schwab at the G20 meeting, as part of the Business-20 portion of the summit, with his heavy Teutonic accent that sounds like the Marx brothers imitating Kaiser Wilhelm, advising the world's 20 most prominent political leaders that the Davos reset of a universal, heavily regulated, post-national, post-religious world of synchronized egalitarian toiling was inevitable and infinitely desirable. For a moment I wondered, in Margaret Thatcher's phrase, "Do my ears deceive me?" They did not.The 2020 book, "The Great Reset" was inspired by the COVID crisis to present a full frontal exposé of the Davos ambition 50 years after its gestation: "It will steer the market towards fairer outcomes, environmental, social and governance metrics.... To ensure that investments advanced shared goals such as equality and sustainability.... And harness the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support the public good, especially by addressing health and social challenges."As Victor Hanson points out in his essay,Franz Kafka, George Orwell, Arthur Koestler and Aldous Huxley were novelists.In 2020, the G7 "agreed in principle to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan to harmonize global tax rules." Corporations would be "redefined by how much they paid in taxes to governments who could distribute the profits more responsibly.... Virtuous expert classes" will buy off the lower classes with "endless government spending, cheap debt and grievance politics," while blaming everything on the bourgeoisie.