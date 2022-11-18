Society's Child
Inflation in Italy highest since 1984
RT
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 06:35 UTC
The rate picked up from an 8.9% annual increase in September and rose 3.4% on the monthly basis. Meanwhile, EU-harmonized year-on-year price growth hit 12.6% in October, jumping from the prior month's 9.4%.
The "wide speed-up of the growth" in inflation was mainly due to the prices of energy (from +44.5% in September to +71.1%) and food including alcohol (from +11.4% to +13.3%).
The report also showed that prices of grocery and unprocessed food increased by 1.8% on a monthly basis and by +12.6% on an annual basis (up from +10.9% in the previous month).
"Therefore, core inflation (excluding energy and unprocessed food) was +5.3% (up from +5.0% in the previous month) and inflation excluding energy was +5.9% (up from +5.5% in September)," ISTAT said.
Last month, the head of energy think tank Nomisma Energia, Davide Tabarelli, said that Italy, along with the rest of the EU, is experiencing an energy shock of unprecedented magnitude, as electricity prices have almost doubled. He anticipated that Italians should be ready for rationing during the coldest winter months, urging households to make use of alternative methods of heating, such as burning firewood and pellets, the prices of which were also up.
Quote of the Day
He who is the author of a war lets loose the whole contagion of hell and opens a vein that bleeds a nation to death.
- Thomas Paine
What happens to the billions of dollars everyone wanted when it's the end of the world?
Put simply, the Ukrainian leadership would rather risk a nuclear apocalypse provoked by their conspiracy theory than risk being overthrown through...
The first life in our solar system was everywhere and still is.
The Ukrainian leadership was well aware of what happened but decided to propagate the most dangerous conspiracy theory in history in an attempt to...
He did it deliberately…. (it was no accident or errant missile defense) A big thanks to that Polish potato farmer for being quick on his feet and...
Comment: See also: