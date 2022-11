© Abubaker Lubowa/REUTERS



Undetected spread fears

Health officials are investigating a potential Ebola caseOn Wednesday, part of Colchester Hospital in Essex was closed to new patients amid concerns that a patient with a travel history to Africaof Ebola, a deadly hemorrhagic fever.The Telegraph understands that officials at the UK Health Security Agency are testing the patient for a range of diseases as part of routine infection control protocol that kicks in when suspected cases emerge in travellers.If confirmed, thisBoth of those cases recovered. This would be the first case of the new Sudan strain of the virus, for which there is no approved vaccine In a statement, Colchester Hospital said"Thank you to all our patients and staff for their support yesterday afternoon when we had to temporarily close one clinical area at Colchester Hospital, the urgent treatment centre, to new patients. This was because of an infection control issue. The centre is now fully open," the hospital said.Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA Director of Clinical and Emerging Infection added: "Individuals who have travelled recently and report illness are routinely assessed by NHS clinicians for a variety of infectious diseases."Alongside Ebola, it is thoughtThe Telegraph understands that it will take a few days for test results to come through.Ebola - which spreads through bodily fluids - was first detected in Uganda in late September At the weekend, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said the infection rate is slowing - although three cases with no known link to known patients have emerged in a region 150 miles from the epicentre, suggesting the virus may be spreading undetected.The outbreak has been caused by a relatively rare type of Ebolavirus, known as the Sudan strain, which has not been recorded since 2012.While there are now vaccines to combat the more common Zaire strain, which have been instrumental in halting several recent outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, these do not work against the virus currently spreading in Uganda.Health authorities are now racing to roll out trials of three vaccine candidates - including one developed by the University of Oxford, using the same technology as their Covid-19 jab. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that the experimental shots will arrive in Uganda next week.People who are infected with Ebola do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.