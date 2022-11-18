Society's Child
Possible Ebola case being investigated in UK
The Telegraph
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 17:06 UTC
On Wednesday, part of Colchester Hospital in Essex was closed to new patients amid concerns that a patient with a travel history to Africa was developing early symptoms of Ebola, a deadly hemorrhagic fever.
The Telegraph understands that officials at the UK Health Security Agency are testing the patient for a range of diseases as part of routine infection control protocol that kicks in when suspected cases emerge in travellers.
In early October, the UK Government told doctors to be on high alert for potential symptoms and to stock up on personal protective equipment in case Ebola was exported to Britain, though they said the risk to the public was "very low".
If confirmed, this would be the first Ebola case detected in Britain since 2014, when two people were infected in West Africa before travelling to the UK - including Pauline Cafferkey, a Scottish nurse working to curb the outbreak, which killed 11,000 people.
Both of those cases recovered. This would be the first case of the new Sudan strain of the virus, for which there is no approved vaccine.
In a statement, Colchester Hospital said one clinical area had been temporarily closed "because of an infection control issue", but that the centre was up and running as of 7am.
"Thank you to all our patients and staff for their support yesterday afternoon when we had to temporarily close one clinical area at Colchester Hospital, the urgent treatment centre, to new patients. This was because of an infection control issue. The centre is now fully open," the hospital said.
Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA Director of Clinical and Emerging Infection added: "Individuals who have travelled recently and report illness are routinely assessed by NHS clinicians for a variety of infectious diseases."
Alongside Ebola, it is thought the patient is being tested for several other hemorrhagic fevers - including Lassa fever and Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic fever, which were detected in Britain in February and March respectively.
The Telegraph understands that it will take a few days for test results to come through.
Undetected spread fears
Ebola - which spreads through bodily fluids - was first detected in Uganda in late September. Since then 163 confirmed and suspected cases have been identified across nine regions, including 77 fatalities - including six healthcare workers.
At the weekend, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said the infection rate is slowing - although three cases with no known link to known patients have emerged in a region 150 miles from the epicentre, suggesting the virus may be spreading undetected.
The outbreak has been caused by a relatively rare type of Ebolavirus, known as the Sudan strain, which has not been recorded since 2012.
While there are now vaccines to combat the more common Zaire strain, which have been instrumental in halting several recent outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, these do not work against the virus currently spreading in Uganda.
Health authorities are now racing to roll out trials of three vaccine candidates - including one developed by the University of Oxford, using the same technology as their Covid-19 jab. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that the experimental shots will arrive in Uganda next week.
People who are infected with Ebola do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.
Comment: See also:
- Did West Africa's ebola outbreak of 2014 have a lab origin? - And the critical covid connections
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children linked to adeno-associated virus - adenovirus is used as a vector in a number of Covid vaccines
Apparently someone in the Western hemisphere is likely to contract bubonic haemorrhagic bee flu before December, which wii mean anyone caught eating honey before the festive season will have to be shot on sight to protect Christmas.