"Normally it would be considered a tell when one political party loses its mind any time someone suggests we should have basic election security procedures common in every other civilized country." — MartyrMade on TwitterLet's get something straight: the Woked-up Jacobin Party of Chaos is not really worried about "mis-and-disinformation" — it's just afraid of information.At a certain threshold, the Marc Elias Lawfare-sponsored ballot-harvesting machinery kicks in and, voila, ten thousand or so mail-in ballots appear courtesy of, say, the Culinary Workers Union in Nevada, and ... problem solved! The correct candidates win! My guess is that this happened in other select districts all over the USA. Will it be detected and looked into? Probably not. That would be election denial, a newly-taboo toxic reservoir of "disinformation."The post-election mood across America is labile and incendiary. So-called Red America, the opposition to Woke Jacobin tyranny, smolders in fury facing two more years of censorship, war-mongering, FBI-DOJ-IRS persecution, "vaccine" fuckery, economic breakdown, and the WEF-inspired killing-off of Western Civilization. Blue America, personified by the smugly sclerotic "Joe Biden," ghoulishly salivates over the dying carcass of the country it intends to devour.Yet, other events look like they are out-pacing whatever the mood is on any side.The on-the-ground economy has imploded. Inflation is for-real and is crushing the country's standard-of-living. Before long, it may shift into deflation, which means instead of having a lot of money losing value, you'll have no money at all. Rising interest rates killed off the real estate part of the Everything Bubble, and the building, selling, and remodeling of houses has been the locus of the few remaining good-paying jobs. The car industry is dying under several forms of stress: steeply rising unit prices, a strapped middle-class, growing scarcity of capital for lending, broken supply lines for vehicle inventory and parts, and the insane "green" crusade to make all motoring electric.For over a hundred years we've been an economy running on fossil fuels, especially oil. In America, it made for an orgy of suburban expansion and "consumerism" (buying lots and lots of stuff). The business model for getting oil out of the ground, refining it, and distributing it, is broken and unlikely to get fixed. The global relations that balanced supply between the oil-rich nations and the oil-poor ones was smashed with our stupid sanctions against Russia and the unnecessary antagonism of Saudi Arabia by "Joe Biden" & Company. America has a lot of shale oil in the ground, but it's at best marginally economical to get at. "Joe Biden" has promised to destroy all the fossil fuel industries, and if you take him at his word, that means the natgas sector too.In the background, the Covid-19 mRNA "vaccination" program goes on remorselessly, some of it still mandated, while "vaccine" injuries and deaths keep going up and fertility rates fall, and all of it goes unreported by news media bought-off by Pharma and ideologically hostage to the Woke Jacobins working tirelessly to destroy Western Civ.How's "Joe Biden's" campaign going to pit Ukraine (and NATO) against Russia? Don't be fooled by tactical Russian moves on-the-ground that are being labeled as "retreats."