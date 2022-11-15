© Getty Images

, a new study has revealed. The "epidemic of laziness," which is affecting roughly 45% of the population, is a direct consequence of the Covid lockdowns, the researchers say."This laziness to leave home particularly affects the medium age groups: 52% among 25-34 year olds and 53% among 35-49 year olds, against only 33% of those 65 and over," according to the study by the International Market Research Group (IFOP) and the Jean-Jaures foundation think tank.The survey, which was published last week, found that "the appeal of the sofa seems to be very powerful," and the word "bed" had positive connotations for 74% of the respondents.The increase in fatigue seems to occur regardless of gender, age, social background, and location and "affects the morale of the population," according to the research.From a historical standpoint, the attitudes of the French to 'work-life balance' have changed even more dramatically, the study shows. In 1990, 60% of French people believed that work was "very important," compared to only 24% in 2021. In 1953, 54% of employed adults believed that they had a good work-life balance. Now, only 39% think that is the case, while 48% of respondents "consider themselves to be losers.", the research claims.Some 1,001 French adults took part in the research, which was conducted online between September 1 and 2.