According to reports, the race was initially scored as a Democratic victory for the state House, but it has now been designated a Republican win. The Associated Press reported Thursday:
"Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House seat representing Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties went to Republican Jack Nelsen, not Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, after more than 700 votes were added to the count on the state website late Thursday morning.Initially, the results had Nelsen losing by several hundred votes, but after authorities found and corrected the glitch, he eked out an 83-vote win.
"Houck said Jerome County officials noticed vote totals on the secretary of state's website didn't match their count for the district — District 26. Houck said his office worked with county officials starting Wednesday and discovered a glitch that prevented early votes in the county from being tallied on the state's website."
"It was a job I was meant to do, and I'm crushed," Fitzgerald said, adding that she was looking forward to spending taxpayer money on pre-school, daycare and after-school programs. She told the AP that she will likely request a recount but pushed back on suggestions that vote fraud occurred.
"I don't have any idea," she said. "My hurt feelings are skeptical, but, practically, I think everybody is just trying to do the best that they can."
Nelsen, backed by former Republican Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, said he will wait for state election authorities to make the results official before claiming victory.
"If we learned anything, preliminary results are just that," he said. "I like today's preliminary results better than yesterday's."
The AP added:
The change also narrowed the margin of victory in the other two legislative races in the district, but didn't change those outcomes, Houck said.Nationally, Republicans are on pace to capture a small House majority while the Senate remains up for grabs as of early Saturday, with the Nevada race between Republican Adam Laxalt and incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto too close to call, though Laxalt has a small lead. Meanwhile, two races — one in Alaska and another in Georgia — will be headed to runoffs next month, though the Alaska seat will remain in GOP hands regardless of who wins between incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-backed GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka, who had a small lead when the votes were tallied. Neither reached the required 50 percent threshold for victory.
In those races, Democratic Rep. Ned Burns' margin of victory over Republican Mike Pohanka narrowed to fewer than 40 votes out of nearly 16,000 votes cast.
In the Senate race, Democratic Ron Taylor retained a margin of more than 500 votes out of about 16,000 cast over Republican Rep. Laurie Lickley, who was trying to make the jump to the Senate.
That was also the case in Georgia, though that race could decide who controls the upper chamber. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock scored a narrow victory over Trump-backed GOP challenger Herschel Walker, but there, too, neither candidate managed to get 50 percent of the vote, leading to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday advised her former boss to hold off an expected presidential announcement next week to allow the focus to remain on assuring Walker's victory.
During her popular Outnumbered show on Fox News, she said:
"Every ounce of Republican energy, every last ounce, needs to go into that Georgia race because it could potentially be what makes or breaks the Senate, getting Herschel Walker over the finish line."Outnumbered: co-host Harris Faulkner said:
"I know there's a temptation to talk about 2024. No, no, no. 2022 is not over. No contender should announce for 2024 until we get through December 6th. Every Republican energy needs to go to grinding the Biden agenda to a halt. Does that include Trump?"McEnany responded:
"I think he needs to put it on pause, absolutely. He will make his own decision. I think Governor Desantis should be welcomed given what happened last night. You have to look at the realities on the ground. We have to win the Senate. That's it. Got to win the Senate."