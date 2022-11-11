© Mikael Fritzon / TT News Agency / AP



"The issue that caused the shutdown has now been fixed," Desiree Liljevall, the spokeswoman for the plant's operator, OKG, said, adding that the reactor will be relaunched soon."We know what has happened, but we can't comment on it," Liljevall added.The Oskarshamn facility is one of the country's three active nuclear power plants. Its reactor isThe reactor was previously shut down for a week in February due to a fuel leak, and later shut down for a day in July.The plant's two other reactors stopped operating in the 2010s, as Europe has largely been on course to transition to alternative energy sources and a 'green economy'.However, the high inflation rate and the energy crisis prompted countries such as Germany to rethink their approach to nuclear power and postpone the decommissioning of its remaining plants.At the same time, countries are faced with the goal of modernizing the plants, especially older facilities. The Wall Street Journal reported last month thatFrench electric company EDF discovered a radioactive leak in the primary cooling circuit at the Civaux Nuclear Power Plant last week. It said that there was no safety risk, and no radioactivity was detected outside of the facility.