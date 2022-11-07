explosion plant us

An uncontrolled fire broke out at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick on Monday morning and multiple explosions have been reported
Neighborhoods and schools were evacuated or ordered to shelter in place after an 'uncontrolled fire' erupted at a chemical plant on Georgia's coast.

Multiple explosions at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick on Monday morning led to officials ordering neighborhoods and schools within a mile of the plant to evacuate and those within three miles to shelter in place.

Symrise's describes its company as 'creating inspiring fragrance, flavor, natural nutrition, and cosmetic ingredient solutions.' The chemical that ignited the fire was hydrogen peroxide pinene, according to WTOC.

'Code Red has been engaged,' Glynn County Sheriff's Office said. 'More potential evacuations are being coordinated. There is a multi-agency detail on the scene with more en route.'

All employees were safely evacuated from the plant. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

In a statement, the company said the fire occurred during normal business hours.

'The fire occurred during the regular production hours for the manufacture of fragrance ingredients,' Symrise told Fox News. 'Currently, Symrise has no reason to believe that the fire will cause additional health hazards to the local community.'

Officials later said they located where the chemical leak occurred and have isolated it to prevent more explosions from occurring.

Firefighters had to halt the use of 1.3 million gallons of water due to lack of supply, according to WTOC. Officials said the fire will burn itself out.

Residents in about 100 homes have been evacuated, and fire officials from Florida are also at the scene.

The company has more than 34,000 products they contribute to including, pet nutrition, probiotics, fine fragrances, food, and oral care.