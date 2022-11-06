Nine people were shot after multiple gunmen opened fire outside a bar in Philadelphia Saturday night.The shooting occurred in the Kensington neighborhood at approximately 10:45 pm near East Allegheny and Kensington avenues.The victims have not been identified but according to local reports range from 23 to 49 years of age and include men and women.He added, "At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle, and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don't have much more than that in terms of motive."Authorities are still searching for the shooters, and it remains unclear what sparked the shooting.