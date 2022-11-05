david depape court hearing pelosi attack
© Vicki Behringer
Illustration of David DePape in court in San Francisco, Calif. on Nov. 1, 2022.
Releasing footage to media "not what we think is appropriate," prosecutor claims.

The San Francisco prosecutor overseeing the trial of the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi last week is vowing to sharply limit the public's access to key evidence surrounding the assault.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told CNN on Wednesday that "a very limited number of family members" will be able to access both the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during the attack and the police body cam footage recorded by officers responding to that call.


"For us, revealing that evidence through the media is just not what we think is appropriate," Jenkins said Thursday on the cable TV network.

"We want to make sure that this individual is held accountable for these egregious acts," she argued. "For us, we're going to make sure that we limit the evidence as much as possible in order to get that done."

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked Oct. 28 at his and his wife's San Francisco home. He was struck in the head with a hammer by an alleged intruder, identify by police as David DePage, and required surgery for a fractured skull.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to the related charges against him. Records show he was in the country illegally at the time of the attack.