Gender transition
The Florida Board of Medicine and state Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted Friday to ban puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgery as treatments for transgender minors in the state.

The board of medicine voted 6-3, with five others not present, on Friday to forbid doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and hormones or performing surgeries until a patient is 18. Exceptions will be made for children who are already receiving the treatment.

The Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine also voted to ban the use of puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgery in new patients who are minors but allowed an exception for children enrolled in clinical studies.

Florida is also one of at least nine states that prohibits Medicaid coverage of gender-transition services.

"The chief point of agreement among all of the experts — and I must emphasize this — is that there is a pressing need for additional, high-quality clinical research," said the board of medicine's chair, Dr. David A. Diamond, a radiation oncologist.

More than 70 percent of children with gender dysphoria "typically outgrow" it, City Journal reported earlier this year.

A clinic that offered gender-transition services for children in England was closed down after NHS England found it was "not a safe or viable long-term option."

An investigation into the Tavistock clinic in London revealed that other mental health issues were "overshadowed" by gender concerns. Children who expressed gender dysphoria were often given puberty blockers. The U.K.'s health advisory board determined last year that there is "very low" evidence that blocking puberty in children with gender dysphoria is beneficial.


Comment:

Psychiatrist David Bell, a whistleblower who raised concerns about the Tavistock clinic, has also called for a Scottish clinic that offers gender-transition services for children to be closed immediately.

"There are quite a lot of studies showing if these children are helped in a different way, with expert attention and gender neutrality, they give up their wish," he added. "A lot emerge as gay and lesbian young people . . . We want to celebrate gender fluidity, so people can keep their sex body but express their gender how they wish to."

He expressed concern about the use of puberty blockers, saying "it should be an extremely rare occurrence that you should block a child's puberty."