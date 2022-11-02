© AFP/Emmanuel Dunand



The authors of the site, which is believed to have links to the Ukrainian security services,They also blamed him for taking part in acts of "humanitarian aggression" against Ukraine.Among the actions that led to Lieberman being placed on the list, werein March and hisin April. The website also shared a link to an article, claiming that he had ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom.Ukrainian authorities have frequently expressed their disappointment with the level of support they've been getting from Israel during the conflict with Russia. The country has only provided Kiev with humanitarian aid and life-saving defense equipment, but not weapons and munitions.Last week, Lieberman said that Israeli assistance to Ukraine since the outbreak of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine in late FebruaryLiberman has been finance minister since 2021. He's a veteran politician, who has occupied various high positions in the Israeli government over the years, including foreign minister, defense minister, and deputy PM.The 64-year-old is also the head of Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home), which holds seven seats in the country's parliament, the Knesset. Liberman was born in Chisinau, Moldova when the republic was part of the Soviet Union and immigrated to Israel in 1978.translated as 'peacemaker', was launched in 2014, positioning itself as an independent database run by anonymous moderators to help Ukrainian authorities and "special services" apprehend pro-Russian terrorists, separatists, and war criminals, among others.However, some havewhich is backed by the government, after several individuals, includingThe most recent high-profile additions to Mirotvorets includedThere were claims that the world's richest man,The alleged addition happened afterwhich envisaged Kiev giving up territories to Moscow.