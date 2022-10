© Win McNamee/Getty Images



The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Kennedy getting his old job back.A Washington high school football coach who was fired by the district over postgame prayers must be reinstated to his old job by March 2023, court documents filed Tuesday say.The school district offered to let Kennedy pray in other locations before and after games, or for him to pray on the 50-yard line after everyone else had left the premises, but he refused, insisting that he would continue his regular practice. After continuing the prayers at two more games, the school district placed Kennedy on leave.The district also cannot interfere with or prohibit Kennedy from offering a prayer consistent with the Supreme Court's opinion.Kennedy is also entitled to attorneys' fees and costs, but the district has said those fees will ultimately be decided by the U.S. District Court after an "exacting process.""At this point, the School District has not received any documentation for any amount of attorney fees," the district said Tuesday in a statement . "The extent of insurance coverage for a potential attorney fees judgment is the subject of continuing discussions between the School District and its insurers."Kennedy and the district will file a joint submission on Nov. 8 detailing either side's proposed wording on the disputed issues and relief issued to Kennedy.