Secret History
'King Solomon was actually a pharaoh in Egypt": Historian claims his life was rewritten by biblical scribes
The Jerusalem Post
Sun, 16 Oct 2022 16:21 UTC
King Solomon's life story for the past twenty years and reached this stressful conclusion.
Ralph Ellis, 54, claims that he has the solution to a 3,000-year-old mystery, which he arrived at after he was unable to find King Solomon's treasure - 500 tons of gold that are currently valued at $3 trillion - in his legendary mines. Treasure hunters continue to search for King Solomon's mines in the hope of finding the King's treasures, but Ellis is sure that those still trying their luck may find themselves sorely disappointed.
According to him, Solomon was not the king of Israel at all - but an Egyptian pharaoh named Shushank the First who ruled Egypt and Israel at the end of the 10th century BC (identified by most scholars with the Egyptian king Shishak mentioned in the Bible).
He compared finding the king's treasure to a historical legend such as a "baptism in the fountain of youth" and said that the story of King Solomon, as we know it, is probably a "misinterpretation" of history.
"Solomon, Pharaoh of Egypt"
In his book, Solomon, Pharaoh of Egypt, he talks about neighboring kingdoms that looted royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt and presented the wealth to Solomon as a gesture to prevent his invasion.
"According to the Bible, King Solomon was incredibly rich. Generations of theologians and archaeologists have scoured the Holy Land in search of his capital city, palace, temple and possessions - without success. In the end, we either have to accept the fact that the Torah is completely fictional or realize that we were looking in the wrong place and after the wrong things." If his theory is correct, Solomon's treasures will easily be found in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, where dozens of objects from that period can be found.
"From my research, it appears that there is a factual basis for the story of Solomon and his wealth, but it was hidden and rewritten by the later biblical writers because stories about pharaohs were then considered difficult to digest and to appropriate. They changed history to create pure Israeli heroes," Ellis said.
According to the Bible, Solomon built the First Temple in Jerusalem and was considered incredibly wise. However, biblical history remains shrouded in mystery and experts continue to try to decipher and find evidence for biblical stories.
Ralph Ellis, 54, claims that he has the solution to a 3,000-year-old mystery, which he arrived at after he was unable to find King Solomon's treasure - 500 tons of gold that are currently valued at $3 trillion - in his legendary mines. Treasure hunters continue to search for King Solomon's mines in the hope of finding the King's treasures, but Ellis is sure that those still trying their luck may find themselves sorely disappointed.
According to him, Solomon was not the king of Israel at all - but an Egyptian pharaoh named Shushank the First who ruled Egypt and Israel at the end of the 10th century BC (identified by most scholars with the Egyptian king Shishak mentioned in the Bible).
He compared finding the king's treasure to a historical legend such as a "baptism in the fountain of youth" and said that the story of King Solomon, as we know it, is probably a "misinterpretation" of history.
"Solomon, Pharaoh of Egypt"
In his book, Solomon, Pharaoh of Egypt, he talks about neighboring kingdoms that looted royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt and presented the wealth to Solomon as a gesture to prevent his invasion.
"According to the Bible, King Solomon was incredibly rich. Generations of theologians and archaeologists have scoured the Holy Land in search of his capital city, palace, temple and possessions - without success. In the end, we either have to accept the fact that the Torah is completely fictional or realize that we were looking in the wrong place and after the wrong things." If his theory is correct, Solomon's treasures will easily be found in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, where dozens of objects from that period can be found.
"From my research, it appears that there is a factual basis for the story of Solomon and his wealth, but it was hidden and rewritten by the later biblical writers because stories about pharaohs were then considered difficult to digest and to appropriate. They changed history to create pure Israeli heroes," Ellis said.
According to the Bible, Solomon built the First Temple in Jerusalem and was considered incredibly wise. However, biblical history remains shrouded in mystery and experts continue to try to decipher and find evidence for biblical stories.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 'King Solomon was actually a pharaoh in Egypt": Historian claims his life was rewritten by biblical scribes
- Germany is dismantling wind farm to expand coal mine
- South Africa says it's not 'bound by sanctions', rejects calls to bar Russian billionaire's superyacht
- South Africa snubs anti-Russia sanctions, will allow Russian billionaire's yacht to enter its ports
- Protests erupt in Romania's capital against NATO troops in the country, financing of Kiev
- Dozens of climate models wildly exaggerate the extent of global warming
- President of Guinea-Bissau visits Kiev after trip to Moscow, wants to facilitate dialogue
- Oz odds of winning PA Senate seat soar after historic Fetterman debate meltdown
- Tree rings offer insight into devastating radiation storms
- New finds at Göbeklitepe
- Best of the Web: The dark origins of the Davos Great Reset
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Judge strikes down COVID vaccine mandate for police union, orders New York City to reinstate unvaccinated police officers
- The woke mob crosses the streams
- Google caught manipulating search, buries GOP campaign sites in 83% of top Senate races
- Exposure of 'dirty bomb' plans caused panic in Kiev - Russia
- Moscow urges UN probe into Ukrainian biolabs
- US is headed for a recession, says head of JP Morgan Chase bank: 'This is serious'
- Saudi Arabia slams US for manipulating oil prices
- Judge orders Fauci to be deposed on social media censorship
- South Africa says it's not 'bound by sanctions', rejects calls to bar Russian billionaire's superyacht
- South Africa snubs anti-Russia sanctions, will allow Russian billionaire's yacht to enter its ports
- President of Guinea-Bissau visits Kiev after trip to Moscow, wants to facilitate dialogue
- Google caught manipulating search, buries GOP campaign sites in 83% of top Senate races
- Exposure of 'dirty bomb' plans caused panic in Kiev - Russia
- Moscow urges UN probe into Ukrainian biolabs
- US is headed for a recession, says head of JP Morgan Chase bank: 'This is serious'
- Saudi Arabia slams US for manipulating oil prices
- Judge orders Fauci to be deposed on social media censorship
- 'Ukraine plans to use a nuclear weapon' says Russian Minister of Defense
- American Pravda: of pipelines and plagues
- Best of the Web: Did West Africa's ebola outbreak of 2014 have a lab origin? - And the critical covid connections
- Watch as Biden's 'brain' reboots mid-interview
- The many interwoven 'wars' - Alastair Crooke's rough guide through the fog
- Analyzing each side's accusations about the other's dirty bomb false flag plot
- US Military 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice
- 30 U.S. House Democrats urge Biden to seek negotiated settlement to war in Ukraine
- 101st Airborne deployed to Ukraine's border 'ready to fight tonight'
- Federal court blocks Biden student loan bailout
- Biden slammed over trans remarks: 'Democrats are officially and proudly pro-mutilation for minors'
- Germany is dismantling wind farm to expand coal mine
- Protests erupt in Romania's capital against NATO troops in the country, financing of Kiev
- Oz odds of winning PA Senate seat soar after historic Fetterman debate meltdown
- Judge strikes down COVID vaccine mandate for police union, orders New York City to reinstate unvaccinated police officers
- The woke mob crosses the streams
- California laws will create 'ideological purity test' for police by banning ties to 'hate' and 'bias', critics say
- Progressive House Democrats withdraw letter urging negotiations to end war In Ukraine
- Popcorn time! Twitter employees create list of 'demands' for new boss Elon Musk
- New York judge rules voting by mail due to COVID fears is unconstitutional
- 19 attorneys general announce investigation into six Wall Street firms over ESG investing
- In 'neutral' countries, many blame the West for the war in Ukraine
- US nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer, UN warns of 'future shortage crisis'
- Naftogaz boss: Ukraine faces 'worst winter in history'
- Florida's Hispanic voters back DeSantis over Crist, support Martha's Vineyard migrant flights
- Blankets for schoolchildren as energy bills set to triple: The Czech Republic is paying a terrible price for Europe's gas sanctions
- Wawa joins list of retail stores closing, shortening hours due to crime
- Europe's gas prices fall as storage facilities reach capacity and mild autumn weather - prices remain exceptionally high
- Monkeypox has fizzled out, but the WHO's "public health emergency" lingers on
- America on the road to mediocrity
- Raytheon makes killing on Ukraine weapons demand
- 'King Solomon was actually a pharaoh in Egypt": Historian claims his life was rewritten by biblical scribes
- New finds at Göbeklitepe
- Best of the Web: The dark origins of the Davos Great Reset
- The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Western powers played a significant part in the disastrous outcome
- Ancient carvings of Assyrian war scenes revealed on stone gate in Iraq
- The oldest human DNA in the UK reveals two distinct populations in late Ice Age Britain
- Jordan's mysterious ancient 'Khatt Shebib'
- Lost star catalog of ancient times comes to light
- Orkney Iron Age woman's diet unusually rich in seafood
- Israel's secret biological warfare during 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- British intelligence predicted Ukraine war 30 years ago
- On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
- The board game at the heart of Viking culture
- Neanderthals and Homo sapiens co-existed in France and Spain for at least 1,400 Years
- Historians reveal Israel's use of poison against Palestinians
- The oldest grave in northern Germany 10,500 years old
- A single tiny bead can reveal a global history
- Nanomaterial from the Middle Ages
- Researcher discovers another astronomy book written by Galileo Galilei under a pseudonym
- Tomb of deposed Han Emperor reveals a dynasty's grandeur
- Dozens of climate models wildly exaggerate the extent of global warming
- Tree rings offer insight into devastating radiation storms
- Record October ice gains on Greenland; Low solar activity persists; and 'unprecedented' gamma-ray burst "made currents flow in the Earth"
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.2
- China moon mission samples overturn theories of lunar volcanism
- Plant leaves spark with electricity during thunderstorms — possibly altering our air quality in unpredictable ways
- Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new JWST image
- America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
- Saudi Arabia begins construction of dystopian The Line 'city' project, new drone footage reveals
- COVID-19 virus has a telltale 'fingerprint' that makes it highly likely to have come from a lab, study finds
- Electric vehicle's a money pit? It costs $20,000 to replace batteries
- Meet the first Neanderthal family
- How can digital data stored as DNA be manipulated?
- Best of the Web: Mad scientists: New Covid strain with 80% kill rate CREATED by Boston University
- Study finds unexpected protective properties of pain
- Fireball from Solar System's edge isn't what astronomers expected
- 30,000 near-Earth asteroids discovered, and rising - ESA
- Soldiers slam Microsoft HoloLens after disastrous test: 'Would have gotten us killed'
- Red Alert: massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova
- The era of fast, cheap genome sequencing is here
- Cyclone 'Sitrang' wrecks havoc in Bangladesh - 28 dead, millions without electricity (UPDATE)
- At least 26 injured in magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Philippines
- Amazon delivery driver dead after apparent dog attack in Excelsior Springs, Missouri
- China's "Snow Town" embraces first snow of the season
- Russian scientists forecast cooling, thicker ice over coming years
- Heavy snowfall advisory issued for Gangwon's Mountainous Areas in South Korea
- Dog mauls owner to death at home after going berserk in frenzied attack at guest in Sweden
- Heavy snowfall continues to fall in some parts of Saskatchewan - up to 40 cms (nearly 16 inches) of snow
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands Region
- After oil and gas, Europe is now running out of wind
- More than 1 foot of October snow hits the Rockies
- Alta, Utah receives over 2 feet of snow, passes monthly average
- Calgary hit with Canada's first hefty snowfall of the season - 10 inches of snow
- First major snowstorm of the year hits Montana - over a foot of snow reported
- Benin - Over 40 dead, 1,300 households displaced after weeks of flooding
- Colombia - Flash floods in Cesar leave 1 dead, 4,500 families affected
- Gabon - 7 killed in Libreville landslide after heavy rainfall
- 17 inches of fresh snow fell at Big Sky Resort, Montana over weekend
- Giant hailstones pummel communities in central Queensland, Australia
- Pit bulls released from cages kill owner's father in Thailand
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on October 6
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, Quebec and northeast US on October 3
- Meteor fireball over England and the Netherlands on October 2
- Meteor fireball over Gulf of Cadiz, Spain on October 4
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Is too much medicine making us sick?
- UK regulator mulls Covid vaccination for babies despite high injury rate - as Moderna trial finds vaccine can cause diabetes in infants
- What was the Halloween death smog disaster? And other questions related to the fluoridation chemicals added to US water supplies
- Best of the Web: The spike protein is disrupting immunity in millions after Covid infection OR vaccination
- Unvaccinated children are 'our only hope' in generating herd immunity: Geert Vanden Bossche
- US children's hospitals overflowing with respiratory illness patients
- One in every 500 small children who receive the Pfizer vaccine are hospitalised by it, study finds
- Lockdown's collateral cancer timebomb: 40 thousand tumours were 'missed' during first year of Covid pandemic, top experts fear this is just 'the tip of the iceberg'
- Why I'm an abolitionist
- 'Child abuse on a massive scale': CDC advisers recommend adding COVID vaccines to childhood schedule
- ACIP Votes to ADD COVID-19 Injections to the Childhood Schedule
- Time for doctors and politicians to stop ignoring the devastating data on vaccines and change course
- Heart risks, data gaps fuel debate over COVID-19 boosters for young people
- Five hours' sleep a night linked to higher risk of multiple diseases
- How effective are the Covid vaccines, really?
- "Until proven otherwise, it is likely Covid mRNA vaccines played a significant role in all unexplained heart attacks since 2021" - renowned cardiologist
- Paxlovid and heart medications don't interact well
- COVID-19 much less deadly than previously thought, major study finds
- Best of the Web: "The spike in heart attacks has coincided with the vaccinations": An emergency department doctor on what's behind the NHS crisis
- Florida recommends against mRNA vaccination for males aged 18-39 due to 84% increase in heart death risk
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
Novorossiya
Quote of the Day
It is said that power corrupts, but actually it's more true that power attracts the corruptible. The sane are usually attracted by other things than power.
- David Brin
Recent Comments
I'm a Pagan, I not fear the night.
More research money being frittered away 🥱 This So called "Solar Storm " hype is making the circuit all of a sudden? Do they know something? Or...
I agree with my fellow romanians!
Maybe, just Maybe, coal powered cars might become the new trend ;)
Interesting, how the industrial revolution began, by steam power driven by coal, so now the devolution begins into the dark ages for Europe, Sad...
Comment: See also: