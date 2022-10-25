The US-led West's Golden Billion and their proxies in Kiev have all scoffed at Russia's dire warning shared at the highest levels of newly restored world power's military-diplomatic leadership over the past few days that a dirty bomb false flag provocation is being plotted against it. According to this New Cold War bloc, it's actually Moscow that's supposedly orchestrating all of this behind the scenes in order to invent the pretext for escalating its special operation in that crumbling former Soviet Republic.
The Kremlin doesn't need to do that though if this is the outcome that it wants because:
1. Army General Surovikin is already waging his country's version of "shock and awe" in Ukraine;By contrast, Kiev stands to gain from a dirty bomb false flag provocation because:
2. Russia's partial mobilization of experienced reservists is almost complete;
3. These new troops will reinforce the Line of Control (LOC) between Novorossiya and Ukraine;
4. Russia's strategy is premised on retaining its recently reunified lands and not expanding beyond that;
5. And any escalation can be carried out with drones and missiles without any new pretexts needed.
1. Crossing the radiation Rubicon could guarantee indefinite support from the Golden Billion;From the above observations, several conclusions are self-evident:
2. This is urgent ahead of the Republicans possibly regaining control of Congress and curtailing aid;
3. It would pressure Russia's partners across the Global South to distance themselves from Moscow;
4. The US would have the pretext for conventionally intervening in the conflict in its proxy's support;
5. And the military-strategy dynamics of the conflict might finally have a chance to shift in Kiev's favor.
1. Detonating a dirty bomb is completely against Moscow's interests but entirely in Kiev's;The last-mentioned point deserves to be briefly elaborated upon for the reader's insight:
2. The Golden Billion is gaslighting by claiming the opposite to prepare their audience for this false flag;
3. The Mainstream Media (MSM) is extending credence to this anti-Russian conspiracy theory;
4. By doing so, they're continuing the latest trend of ridiculously blaming Russia for what Kiev is doing;
5. But nevertheless, the US hasn't yet decided to go through with this unprecedented provocation.
1. The Pentagon has no idea how Russia would react to being blamed for a false flag dirty bomb attack;There are a couple reasons why it could still happen though in spite of the preceding observations:
2. Moscow has already neutralized the soft power impact of this provocation through its pre-bunking;
3. American voters might be pushed to support anti-establishment/-war Republicans more than before;
4. The fallout could create long-term threats to the safety of millions of Europeans living in NATO states;
5. And this false flag plot is appearing to be counterproductive but might still go ahead anyhow.
1. The US' ruling Democrat elite are desperate to shake up this proxy war's military-strategic dynamics;The very fact that Russia's warning about Kiev's false flag dirty bomb provocation is so credible speaks to just how ideologically radical the US' ruling Democrat elite have become that they're seriously countenancing this scenario in order to cling to power ahead of the midterms and the 2024 elections. This proves that the real rogue state isn't Russia, Iran, or even North Korea, but has always been none other than America all along, which now poses an unprecedented threat to global peace and security.
2. Time is against them since Russia's successful reinforcement of the LOC would be a defeat for Kiev;
3. Losing this proxy war could lead to the Republicans returning to the White House in a landslide;
4. The US' influential Big Pharma might seek to profit from treating millions of irradiated Europeans;
5. Thus, the Democrats' driving motivations are therefore purely self-interested and domestic.
Which do you prefer?
A giant douche or a turd sandwich?
Both parties will be more than happy to entertain the idea of nuclear armagedon.
(As long as they can find a way to remove the smell of their self satisfied farts from their bunkers first).