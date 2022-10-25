President Joe Biden, who turns 80 in November, acknowledged that it was fair to be concerned about his age, but defended his mental and physical fitness for office on MSNBC's The Sunday Show.
America's oldest POTUS, whose endless stream of misstatements, verbal blunders and bizarre behavior has been prompting concerns that he is experiencing cognitive decline, addressed these mounting worries with host Jonathan Capehart. After the presenter said that his Democrat-voting Aunt Gloria was unsure about Biden running for president in 2024, the US Commander-in-Chief said:
"I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone's age, including mine. I think that's totally legitimate. I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I going at the same pace?"Biden then proceeded to add that he was a "great respecter of fate", and he "could get a disease tomorrow. I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow".
Comment: That would leave us with Harris and Pelosi...a minuscule leap from the frying pan into the fire.
Biden appeared to address the concerns of those who pointed to his age and acumen, saying they could "support some other Democrat".
"In terms of my energy level and in terms of how much I'm able to do, I think people should look and say: 'Does he still have the same passion for what he's doing?' And if they think I do and I can do it, then that's fine. If they don't... they should encourage me not to go."He then told the host:
"But Jonathan, right now - knock on wood - I do not want to jinx myself, I am in good health. All of my - everything physically about me is still functioning well, so you know, and mentally too, so."However, a Friday preview clip of the long-ranging interview for MSNBC prompted even more questions as it showed the president apparently "zoning out" at one point. Biden, who would be 86 at the end of his term if he were to win the presidency again, said of his potential 2024 bid:
"I have not made that formal decision but it's my intention... to run again and we'll have time to make that decision."When Capehart followed up with a question about what the first lady, Jill Biden, felt about his running again, asking, "Dr Biden is for it?" he was met with an awkward and drawn-out silence from the POTUS. Biden's gaze seemed glued to the floor, until the journalist prodded him with, "Mr. President...?"
Finally, Biden said:
"Dr. Biden thinks that — my wife thinks that I, uh — that we're doing something very important."People on social media reacted immediately, wondering, "who was calling the shots" for the 79-year-old president?
Concerns about Biden's fitness for office were described as "serious" by Republican representative for New York, Claudia Tenney, appearing on Fox News Channel's Sunday Morning Futures. According to Tenney, Biden was "not competent" to be president of the United States.
"This is really sad, but he reminds me of a Madame Tussauds wax figure. He comes out, and they turn him on, and he delivers talking points that are presented to him by his shadow government, the staff behind him. And he's really showing that he's not competent to do this most important job in our nation. And I really - I joined on a letter with Congressman Ronny Jackson about making him subject to a cognitive test ... this is serious stuff... We've got to start looking into whether Joe Biden is actually capable of being the president. I think he's not. I think we should consider all of these avenues."After numerous gaffes on camera - including when Biden called at a White House conference for Jackie Walorski, the Republican representative for Indiana who had died in August - Republican representative from Texas, Ronny Jackson, who has also served as a physician former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, reiterated calls for Biden to take "a cognitive test".
Jackson was cited by Fox News as saying:
"It doesn't take a neurologist to realize he's in serious cognitive decline. The American people know what's going on here, and they don't think the commander in chief is capable of doing his job. It's past time for White House staff and the liberal media to stop shielding him from questions about his mental acuity and demand he answer my call for a cognitive test."Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, are "somewhat concerned" about President Biden's mental health, according to an Issues & Insights/TIPP poll published earlier in October.
Only 33 percent of Americans would vote to reelect Biden, whose job approval rating has hovered in the low 40s for months, a Fox News poll published on 16 October revealed, and 54 percent said they would cast their ballot for another candidate. In the same survey, 56 percent of voters said they believe Biden does not have the "mental soundness" to serve in the top office.
Comment: Continual propaganda is the camouflage to obscure the actual degree of Biden's cognitive disfunction. It is the go-to for all objections to this administration. Fake times, fake measures, fake president.