© Getty Images / Stephen Chernin

San Francisco has announced plans to spend nearly four times the cost of a typical US home to construct a single water closet.San Francisco's local government expects to spend up to $1.7 million to build just one public toilet - hardly a drop in the bucket for a city that gets thousands of complaints annually of feces on its sidewalks - andCity leaders were scheduled to gather on Wednesday afternoon at Noe Valley Town Square to tout their success in obtaining state funding for the pricey toilet, according to a public notice for the event. The facility will reportedly be just 150 square feet in size and won't be ready for use until 2025, if all goes according to plans.California Assembly member Matt Haney, a Democrat from San Francisco, told Knight that he worked to obtain state funding after being told the estimated cost by the city's Department of Recreation and Parks. "They told me $1.7 million, and I got $1.7 million. I had no choice in bringing home less bacon when it came to building a toilet."San Francisco Mayor London Breed last December declared a state of emergency in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, just days after she announced a war on crime, drugs and public defecation.