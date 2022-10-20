On the role of the UN Secretariat: it has no mandate to investigate anything regarding United Nations Security Council resolution 2231, Dmitry Polyansky said Russia will re-assess its relations with the UN Secretariat and the secretary-general if they participate in a probe, launched in connection with, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters."On the role of the UN Secretariat:Polyansky said after closed UN Security Council consultations on Iran's alleged drone deliveries to Russia"We hope that the Secretariat and the secretary-general himself will not again violate the decisions of the UN Security Council, and will not go beyond their technical mandate, and willWe do not want to do it, but there will be no other choice," he added.