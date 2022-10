A jury in Connecticut has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $950 million to the families of eight victims who were killed during the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.The Connecticut trial lasted three weeks and included testimony from the parents of victims and school employees, along with an FBI agent who responded to the shooting, CNN reported . The case itself is a consolidation of three other cases, brought about by various families and the FBI agent.Prosecutors asked the jury to award $550 million based on the number of impressions Jones' false claims received online."You may say that is astronomical. It is," Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the plaintiffs said while addressing the jurors. "It's exactly what Alex Jones set himself up to do. That's what he built. He built a lie machine that could push this stuff out. You reap what you sow."In August, Jones was ordered to pay Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse, who was killed in the mass shooting along with 19 other children and six educators, The Daily Wire previously reported Jones still faces another lawsuit in Texas.