Dog fatality
On Friday, 80-year-old Soon Han was out for her morning walk in the remote desert community of Baldy Mesa, California when she was viciously attacked by a pair of dogs."

The dogs inflicted severe damage, and Han was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Victor Valley Sheriff's Department, officers were called to the area of Vinton Street and Mesa Road, where Han was found "unresponsive" on the pavement.

It was determined that Han had been out for a walk when two dogs from a nearby home had run out and attacked her, causing "major injuries."

Following the incident, San Bernardino County Animal Control took custody of the dogs. They will remain under the agency's control until the investigation is over and a "vicious dog hearing" is held.

Authorities say the owner of the dogs is cooperating with the investigation.

The dogs in question were both dogo argentinos. According to the American Kennel Club, the dogo argentino is "a pack-hunting dog, bred for the pursuit of big-game such as wild boar and puma." They typically weigh between 80 and 100 pounds.

Due to their strength and aggressiveness, the breed has been banned in many nations around the world. In the Cayman Islands, Norway, Fiji, Denmark, Iceland, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, Singapore, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, it is illegal to own one.

While there is no national ban in the United States, certain cities and counties in New York, Colorado, and Michigan have imposed restrictions on ownership of the dogo.

The dogo is often placed in the same category as the pit bull, a breed known for its often vicious nature. According to Dog Bite Law, between 2009 and 2018, pit bulls were responsible for 80 percent of all fatal dog attacks in the United States.