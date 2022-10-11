mmmmmm
They were working instead of taking shelter during rain, police say

A lightning strike killed five workers of a brick kiln in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur on Tuesday.

The deceased are Abdul Jalil, Nazmul Islam, Siam, Shahadat and Rashedul.

Pirganj police station OC Abdul Aual confirmed the matter.

According to the police, lightning struck five brick kiln workers at around 3:30pm, killing four of them on the spot, while another injured worker died on the way to the hospital.

The OC said the five had been working instead of taking shelter during rain.