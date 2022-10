© Joe Raedle/Twitter/Alex Wong/Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images/KJN



In a series of private texts to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter cofounder and free speech failure Jack Dorsey called Facebook a "swamp of despair."Business Insider reports that in recent texts to Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey took shots at Facebook.It was one of the hundreds of texts between Musk and some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley including Larry Ellison and noted leftist Reid Hoffman.in an attempt to force him to purchase the company for the $44 billion price point he agreed to and then promptly tried to back out of in July. The lawsuit may be ended if Musk and the company negotiate a renewed purchase In his text, Jack Dorsey shared a link with a screenshot of a verified Facebook account with Musk's name that appeared to be offering to purchase Facebook.Dorsey noted the fake Facebook account is also attempting to promote cryptocurrency, an issue that Musk has faced in the past with imposters attempting to convince Musk fans to purchase coins. Musk responded to Dorsey's text simply saying "haha."Dorsey has been critical of Facebook in the past, publicly mocking the company's rebrand as "Meta," responding to the name change announcement with the dictionary definition of the new name." Dorsey tweeted.He also agreed with a tweet that saidDorsey also previously joked when a security expert shared that Facebook's domain name system record had been hacked, putting the site up for sale. Dorsey simply commented, "how much?"