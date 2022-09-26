© File Photo



Sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia over its military offensive in Ukraine have "backfired," according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who pointed out that skyrocketing energy prices in Europe were the result of the restrictions.Speaking to parliament on Monday, the Hungarian leader warned that people should prepare for a "prolonged war" in Ukraine. He also stated thatwere expected to take control of the government."We can safely say thatsaid Orban, whose country, like many in the EU, currently faces surging inflation, plunging consumer confidence and a possible recession. "This weapon has backfired,he added.During a meeting with MPs last week, the Hungarian leader reportedly, Magyar Nemzet daily reported., has been an outspoken critic of the EU leadership and has accused Brussels of causing unnecessary hardships for member states in its efforts to punish Russia for launching a military offensive against Ukraine.accusing Orban of failing to follow the EU's stance on immigration and sanctions. The Parliament's report on Hungary's political system has urged the European Commission to make "full use of the tools available" to force Budapest back in line with "European values."Hungary slammed the report as being based on "subjective opinions and politically biased statements," and claimed