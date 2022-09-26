© Sputnik/Yekaterina Solovyova



concerns remained over how Europe would be supplied next year when storage facilities are likely to be empty

Authorities in Germany are trying to establish what caused a sudden drop in pressure in the defunct Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline,The pipeline has been one of the flashpoints in an escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February that has pummelled western economies and sent gas prices soaring.dropped from 105 to 7 bar overnight.The Russian-owned pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas flowing from Vyborg, Russia, under the Baltic Sea to Germany, had just been completed and filled with 300m cubic metres of gas when theand accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon. Russia denies doing so and blames the west for gas shortages."We are currently in contact with the authorities concerned in order to clarify the situation.The pipeline's Swiss-based operator, which has legally been wound up, said it had informed all relevant authorities and that the leak, if that were the cause,. "If it were in Lubmin, you'd have heard it," the spokesperson said.Gazprom referred questions about the incident to the Nord Stream 2 operator.Germany has informed the Danish authorities about the incident and isThe suspected leaksigns that Vladimir Putin's efforts to disrupt energy supplies in Europe this winter will be thwarted.The price for British wholesale gas for delivery this weekend dropped nearly 24% to 160p a therm on Monday, with the price for delivery on Tuesday down 17% at 190p a therm.Prices have tumbled in recent weeks as Europe has made progress in filling up storage facilities for this winter and intervened in the energy market to protect consumers.The day-ahead price has fallen sharply since the 589p a therm seen a month ago after Russia's Gazprom began to throttle flows through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline.Asked about the potential leak inTom Marzec-Manser, the head of gas analytics at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, said: "In terms of European supply, no one in the market seriously thinks it could become operational and a route to market for Russian gas, so itAnalysts said the fall back in prices was due to a collection of factors including progress in filling up storage facilities. Prices have also fallen due to an increase in wind power generation and signs that routine annual maintenance on Norwegian gasfields has gone to plan without need for further outages.Marzec-Maser said: "The fact that, particularly given the issues with hydro and nuclear."Marzec-Maser said, unlike earlier this year when efforts to import more gas began.The fall in wholesale gas prices should reduce the cost to the UK government of its cap on energy bills. The government has set a £2,500 limit on average household bills, a policy that could cost more than £100bn.