An archaeologist from Cornell University has applied a statical analysis to narrow down the time range for the Theran eruption in the Holocene epoch.The Theran eruption, also called the Minoan eruptionBy parsing available data and combining it with cutting-edge statistical analysis, Sturt Manning, professor of archaeology, has zeroed in on a narrow range of dates for the eruption. His modeling identified the most likely range of dates"This has been the single most contested date in Mediterranean history for over 40 years," said Manning. "I'm hoping with this paper people may suddenly go, 'You know what, this actually limits and defines the problem in a way that we've never been able to do before, and narrows it down to where, usefully, we can say it's in the Second Intermediate Period. So, we should start writing a different history.'"The new timelineas the first excavator of Akrotiri, Spyridon Marinatos, proposed in 1939.