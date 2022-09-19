The heavy rain coincided with strong winds and affected other towns in the region and the rest of Barcelona, ​​such as Parets del Vallès.Heavy rains expected on the Catalan coast this Friday afternoon showed some of their heaviest parts in various parts of Barcelona, ​​such as Mataró.As can be seen in the video, the spectacular storm flooded the streets of this town of Maresme and also coincided with strong winds. Other municipalities in the region have also been affected by similar events, such as Arenys.The Generalitat Civil Protection called for caution, avoiding flood areas and limiting mobility as much as possible while heavy rains continue.